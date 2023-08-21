3x Grammy winner to headline LIV Golf’s Chicago event as they seek to “raise the bar”

LIV Golf is set to host three-time Grammy winner Nelly at their next event. Their Chicago tournament will see the Just A Dream artist perform for players and fans as LIV seeks to raise the bar on their breakaway tour.

The scheduled dates are from September 22-24 in Chicago, which is where the tournament will take place. Tickets are available now, but they could go quickly as Nelly is pretty popular and this is an unprecedented aspect of a golf tournament.

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, said:

“Last year, LIV Golf made a splash in the Chicago region when fantastic crowds witnessed Cam Smith’s first LIV Golf victory and an impressive team win by the 4Aces."

He added:

"This year, we’re raising the bar for the area’s passionate sports fans. From the party hole to the post-round entertainment, the on-course energy at Rich Harvest Farms will be electric as many of the world’s best players battle it out in the race for our individual and team championships.”

Tiesto, a Dutch DJ, will join Nelly on the stage after the conclusion of rounds at LIV Chicago. Tickets will be specially offered for certain groups as the tour maintains its commitment to growing the game:

Complimentary Youth Tickets: 12 years old and under

12 years old and under Complimentary Military and Veteran Tickets: Any active-duty military member or veteran can secure complimentary grounds passes for themselves and a guest

Any active-duty military member or veteran can secure complimentary grounds passes for themselves and a guest 25% off for College and University Students: Discounted passes are available to College and University students

Discounted passes are available to College and University students 25% off for Teachers: All teachers can get discounted passes

All teachers can get discounted passes 25% off for First Responders and Medical Professionals: First responders and medical employees also get 25% off

Those are good deals to see Nelly and the latest LIV Golf tournament.

LIV Golf members not willing to return to the PGA Tour

Part of the reconciliation of the PGA Tour x PIF merger was the ability for those who defected from the Tour to reapply and become members again. The tour's leadership presumably thought that some golfers might want to come back.

No one wants to leave LIV Golf

While the LIV Golf merger languishes in front of the US Senate, there's no indication that anyone will return when it goes through. As per Mirror, Richard Bland is convinced that no one wants to come back:

"As far as I know there’s not one LIV guy that wants to go back and play the tour that they came from. Speaking with DJ, Brooks and what have you, they seem very happy with where they’re at."

Sergio Garcia echoed that sentiment, saying:

"I do feel like it's [LIV players do not want to return to the PGA Tour] the kind of feeling. I think that everyone around here is very happy and very comfortable where they are."

He added:

"... Speaking for myself, yes. Like I said, I wanted to come here to LIV, not only because I love the product but because I wanted to play less. The possibility of playing PGA Tour comes, I doubt that I would play because I don't want to play more."

Despite the opportunity, it doesn't seem as if any LIV stars will even consider reapplying. The Tour lost several players to Greg Norman's tour, and it doesn't appear as if any of them are coming back.