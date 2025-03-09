3x Masters champion Phil Mickelson teases Augusta ambitions after best LIV finish: "I figured some things out"

Phil Mickelson had an incredible finish at the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong this week. He carded -14 for the event, including a 64 on the final day, and remained solo third. This was his best and first-ever top-3 finish at a LIV Golf event.

In the post-round interview, Mickelson opened up about playing a different style of golf as during the off-season he has figured some things out.

"So I really had a great off-season, and I figured some things out, and I'm playing a different style of golf," Mickelson said (via asap sports).

"I've been playing really well at home, and it's great to take it here. I didn't putt well at Adelaide, otherwise, I would have contended there, as well. I played really good golf, and I had about four or five putts - today even - that could have gone lower and been an ultra round low to make a run," the HyFlyers GC skipper said.

Continuing further, he talked about his goals and said he wants to register a win in LIV Golf, a Major, and get ready for the Augusta Masters.

"But the fact is I'm hitting a lot of good shots. I'm playing some good golf, and this is a building week as I continue to build into LIV and my goal of accomplishing a win in LIV as well as winning another major, getting ready for Augusta," Mickelson concluded.

The 54-year-old golfer is in the twilight of his career and is struggling to showcase consistency on a regular basis. This week's solo third finish was Phil Mickelson's best finish since the 2023 Masters, where he finished T2 for the event.

When did Phil Mickelson win his first Masters?

Phil Mickelson is one of the legendary golfers and has won three Masters trophies so far. In total, he has won six Major championships that includes two PGA Championships, three Masters, and an Open Championship.

The American golfer first won the Masters in 2004, which was also his first-ever Major championship victory. Even though he made his PGA Tour debut in 1992, Mickelson struggled to win a Major initially.

However, after winning the 2004 Masters, he received the momentum and won the Green Jacket back again in 2006 and then in 2010.

His last Major championship win came at the 2021 PGA Championship, as he became the oldest golfer to win a Major championship event. He won this event at the age of 50 and is looking to push this to 54 by registering a Major championship victory this year.

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin on April 10 at the Augusta National Golf Club, with Scottie Scheffler defending his Green Jacket.

