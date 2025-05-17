3x PGA Tour winner defends Rory McIlroy amid driver controversy at PGA Championship

Three-time PGA Tour winner Johnson Wagner defended Rory McIlroy amid driver controversy at the PGA Championship. McIlroy is playing at the PGA Championship this week, and before the tournament, the USGA deemed the golfer's gamer driver non-conforming on Tuesday, May 13.
Following that, Rory McIlroy changed drivers before the opening round. Recently, Wagner joined the SiriusXM podcast and took a stand for McIlroy's driver controversy.
“So the USGA conducts these tests pretty much every week here on professional golf, and they test it across all aspects of the face of the driver. Drivers fail all the time, every single week. Somebody's driver fails, it's by no fault of the player. They don't know how to do it, as it is a sophisticated testing system. When you're a player like Rory McIlroy who hits the ball as hard as he does, the face naturally thins out,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened in the week of the major. Maybe cost him a few shots yesterday, but he seems to have it figured out today. He did nothing wrong,” Wagner added.
McIlroy, who finished playing two rounds of the PGA Championship, is sitting at T62. The Northern Irishman will play the third round on Saturday, May 17.
When will Rory McIlroy tee off for the third round of the PGA Championship?
Rory McIlroy will tee off for the third round of the PGA Championship with Xander Schauffele at 8:25 am. Next to them, Michael Kim and Chris Kirk will start at 8:35 am, and David Puig and Bud Cauley will play at 8:45 am. Johnattan Vegas and Matthieu Pavon are the last group to start at 2:45 pm.
Here's a full list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the PGA Championship:
Tee No. 1
8:15 a.m. → Max Greyserman, Sam Burns
8:25 a.m. → Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
8:35 a.m. → Michael Kim, Chris Kirk
8:45 a.m. → David Puig, Bud Cauley
8:55 a.m. → Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu
9:05 a.m. → Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman
9:15 a.m. → Justin Lower, Tom Kim
9:25 a.m. → Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy
9:35 a.m. → Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Højgaard
9:45 a.m. → Nico Echavarria, Harris English
9:55 a.m. → Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
10:15 a.m. → Cameron Young, Daniel Berger
10:25 a.m. → Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa
10:35 a.m. → Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat
10:45 a.m. → Corey Conners, Nicolai Højgaard
10:55 a.m. → Beau Hossler, Luke Donald
11:05 a.m. → Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin
11:15 a.m. → Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos
11:25 a.m. → Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
11:35 a.m. → Marco Penge, Lucas Glover
11:45 a.m. → Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
11:55 a.m. → Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood
12:15 p.m. → Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith
12:25 p.m. → Eric Cole, Cam Davis
12:35 p.m. → Tony Finau, Ben Griffin
12:45 p.m. → Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
12:55 p.m. → Richard Bland, Davis Riley
1:05 p.m. → Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau
1:15 p.m. → J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
1:25 p.m. → Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo
1:35 p.m. → Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
1:45 p.m. → J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
2:05 p.m. → Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley
2:15 p.m. → Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
2:25 p.m. → Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
2:35 p.m. → Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
2:45 p.m. → Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon
( All times in ET)