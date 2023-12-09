4 major takeaways from David Feherty’s LIV Golf interview with Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm discussed his historic move to LIV Golf in a recent interview with former player turned golf broadcaster David Feherty. The 2023 Masters winner opened up about his decision to join the breakaway series while also answering a few other questions surrounding the move.

Rahm had earlier confirmed his switch in a social media post after announcing the move in an interview with Fox Sports on 7 December.

LIV Golf has uploaded Rahms' interview with David Feherty on its YouTube channel, and here are four major takeaways from it.

4 major takeaways from Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf interview

#1 Jon Rahm talks about innovation in LIV Golf

Jon Rahm revealed that innovation in LIV Golf favored his decision to join the circuit. He believed in the growth of the game and said that with LIV, he could attract a large audience.

Rahm said:

"I've been hearing some things for a few years now. I think the innovation in LIV golf is what pushed me over to at least give it a chance and hear the pitch out. I believe in the growth of the game of golf. I've largely spoken about how Seve improved the game of golf in Spain and I've always said how I would like to do the same thing over there. And if I can reach a bigger audience, it would be amazing. And I do believe this process will help me do that."

#2 Rahm on the LIV Golf team format

The Spanish golfer admitted that one aspect of LIV that impressed him the most was their team format. LIV Golf features 12 teams of four players each. At the end of their regular season, there is a semi-final and final to decide the winner of the team tournament.

"Even though it's not part of this sport, it is now. It was the team aspect of things [that impressed me]. Some of the biggest sporting events, for the most part, people are following their teams. And I myself growing up being a massive Athletic fan, realized that has a bit of an appeal right much more than I gave credit to even in golf. And it's something that I'm passionate about and something that hopefully I can learn a lot about and improve," said Rahm.

#3 Callaway agrees to sponsor Rahm on LIV Golf

The current World No. 3 admitted that he chose his sponsors very carefully and revealed that he had a meeting with his equipment sponsor brand, Callaway, and they agreed to sponsor Rahm on LIV Golf as well.

Rahm said:

"Yeah, this is important. I mean my sponsors, I choose them carefully. And luckily they've chosen me back. And I want to have a connection with the sponsors and I have to be able to represent them the best I can. And I can say as of right now that after meeting with Callaway and some of their executives. They do want to continue this partnership with my transition to LIV golf. So yeah, I'm excited to be able to announce that."

#4 Rahm opens up about his LIV Golf friend Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm has been on good terms with LIV golfers and brothers Phil and Tim Mickelson. Rahm stayed on the PGA Tour even after Phil Mickelson joined the Saudi circuit last year. But in contrast to the majority of Tour players, Rahm didn't disparage Phil Mickelson for his choice.

Rumor has it that Rahm's decision to join LIV was probably influenced by Mickelson. However, in the interview, the two-time Major champion set the record straight and said 'no player had actively tried to convince' him to join LIV.

Speaking about LIV golfers, Rahm said:

"There was no player that actively tried to convince me to switch and take this step. They were always happy to answer my questions. Whether it was Tim, whether it was Phil, whether it was Sergio. People I'm really close with. I never had anybody actively pitch me changing my career path. But everybody was very willing to answer the questions that I had. I'm a curious guy and wanted to learn about it."