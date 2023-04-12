4 PGA Tour sleeper picks for the 2023 RBC Heritage

The 2023 RBC Heritage is all set to begin on Thursday, April 13. The four-day event will be held at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina with a 143-player field.
While there are always top players who make the headlines, there are some sleeper picks to whom everyone will look forward this week.
4 sleeper picks at the 2023 RBC Heritage
1) Hayden Buckley
Hayden Buckley came close to his maiden victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii and recorded a T10 at the Texas Open. Usually, veterans have the upper hand at RBC Heritage, but it saw a four-year streak of breakthrough winners at Harbour Town from 2016-2019.
Buckley's strengths are finding greens and fairways and it is expected that he will finish in the top 20 here.
2) Justin Rose
Rose has been in good form this season as he finished T16 at the Masters, T36 at Valspar, and T6 at the Players Championship. Harbour Town demands accuracy over strength, which is quite suitable for the Englishman. Rose averages 66.54% in driving accuracy, 13th this season.
3) Tyler Duncan
Tyler Duncan has two top-three finishes in the last five starts this season. He is in the top 40 in fairways hit, total driving, and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and greens in regulation. There's no reason one should ignore Duncan. He finished T12 last year at Harbour Town.
4) Ben Griffin
The PGA Tour rookie has six top-25 finishes and has made the cut 14 times in 17 starts this season. However, Griffin would like to aim cautiously for the RBC Heritage given the depth of the field. While his ball striking is a little questionable, there is no doubt about his short game and putting.
Odds for the 2023 RBC Heritage explored
The likes of Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the clear favorites for the oddsmakers, while Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Jordan Spieth are not far behind the favorites.
Here are the odds for the 2023 RBC Heritage:
- Scottie Scheffler: +800
- Jon Rahm: +850
- Patrick Cantlay: +1400
- Jordan Spieth: +1800
