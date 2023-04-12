4 PGA Tour sleeper picks for the 2023 RBC Heritage

The 2023 RBC Heritage is all set to begin on Thursday, April 13. The four-day event will be held at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina with a 143-player field.

While there are always top players who make the headlines, there are some sleeper picks to whom everyone will look forward this week.

4 sleeper picks at the 2023 RBC Heritage

1) Hayden Buckley

Hayden Buckley came close to his maiden victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii and recorded a T10 at the Texas Open. Usually, veterans have the upper hand at RBC Heritage, but it saw a four-year streak of breakthrough winners at Harbour Town from 2016-2019.

Buckley's strengths are finding greens and fairways and it is expected that he will finish in the top 20 here.

2) Justin Rose

Rose has been in good form this season as he finished T16 at the Masters, T36 at Valspar, and T6 at the Players Championship. Harbour Town demands accuracy over strength, which is quite suitable for the Englishman. Rose averages 66.54% in driving accuracy, 13th this season.

3) Tyler Duncan

Tyler Duncan has two top-three finishes in the last five starts this season. He is in the top 40 in fairways hit, total driving, and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and greens in regulation. There's no reason one should ignore Duncan. He finished T12 last year at Harbour Town.

4) Ben Griffin

The PGA Tour rookie has six top-25 finishes and has made the cut 14 times in 17 starts this season. However, Griffin would like to aim cautiously for the RBC Heritage given the depth of the field. While his ball striking is a little questionable, there is no doubt about his short game and putting.

Odds for the 2023 RBC Heritage explored

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 RBC Heritage

The likes of Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the clear favorites for the oddsmakers, while Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Jordan Spieth are not far behind the favorites.

Here are the odds for the 2023 RBC Heritage:

Scottie Scheffler: +800

Jon Rahm: +850

Patrick Cantlay: +1400

Jordan Spieth: +1800

Collin Morikawa: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Tony Finau: +2200

Xander Schauffele: +2200

Cameron Young: +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2500

Justin Thomas: +2500

Max Homa: +2800

Shane Lowry: +3000

Tyrrell Hatton: +3500

Sungjae Im: +3500

Tom Kim: +4000

Sam Burns: +4000

Matt Kuchar: +5000

Corey Conners: +5000

Tommy Fleetwood: +5500

Russell Henley: +5500

Rickie Fowler: +5500

Taylor Montgomery: +6000

Justin Rose: +6000

Si Woo Kim: +6000

Sahith Theegala: +6000

Wyndham Clark: +7000

Keegan Bradley: +7000

Webb Simpson: +8000

Tom Hoge: +8000

Min Woo Lee: +8000

Keith Mitchell: +8000

Chris Kirk: +8000

Adam Scott: +8000

J.T. Poston: +8000

Gary Woodland: +8000

Sepp Straka: +10000

Seamus Power: +10000

Maverick McNealy: +10000

Brian Harman: +10000

Adam Hadwin: +10000

Taylor Moore: +10000

Ryan Fox: +11000

Matt Wallace: +11000

J.J. Spaun: +11000

Denny McCarthy: +11000

Billy Horschel: +11000

Sam Ryder: +13000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +13000

Kurt Kitayama: +11000

Justin Suh: +13000

Harris English: +13000

Thomas Detry: +13000

Patrick Rodgers: +15000

