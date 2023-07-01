4 Potential outcomes if Government blocks the PGA Tour - PIF Deal

The PGA Tour-PIF deal has been making headlines in the newspaper since it was announced earlier in June. The controversial collaboration raised a number of issues, prompting officials to conduct an investigation. The US Department of Justice has requested a Senate hearing be held on July 10.

This raises new concerns among many, who question what will happen if the US government decides to block the PGA Tour-PIF agreement. Here are the four possible results if the agreement will be cancelled.

1) A Series could be formed

One of the most likely outcomes would be the establishment of a new golf series. The Saudi Public Investment Fund is ready to invest millions of dollars in golf, and the PGA Tour is currently in need of funds in order to compete with them. As a result, the only solution to settle everything could be the introduction of a new golf series.

The US Senate and Justice Department may also request revisions to the PGA Tour-PIF agreement, which calls for the foundation of a new corporation. It is also probable that the DOJ will request a few modifications in that corporation.

2) More golfers can join LIV

If the PGA Tour-PIF agreement is blocked by the government, the new addition to the LIV Golf will be the second probable conclusion. Previously, numerous top-ranked PGA Tour golfers, including Jon Rahm, and Will Zalatoris, turned down million-dollar PIF offers to remain on the Tour.

However, when Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan signed a contract with the LIV, they felt misled and will be wary of trusting the Tour again. So, if the government blocks the arrangement, they may switch to LIV Golf.

There is a chance that they will be allowed to compete on the LIV Golf Tour and will not be suspended from the Tour.

3) Designated events could be in danger

The PGA Tour has established limited field designated events with a purse of $20 million to compete with the LIV Golf. If the deal is stricken, the Tour will face a cash-flow crisis, since they stated that the defined events are one of the reasons for joining the LIV Golf.

If PIF disappears, the designated events may come to an end. It is worth noting that the PGA Tour created the designated tournament in order to maintain its players on the Tour. As a result of these high-paying events coming to an end, players can defect from the Tour and join LIV Golf.

4) LIV golfers can play on the PGA Tour

The PIF and PGA Tour agreement mentions LIV golfers reapplying for membership of the Tour. Even if the government blocks the arrangement, the Tour may allow Saudi circuit players to rejoin the PGA or DP World Tour.

The agreement also states that the Tour will attempt to award OWGR points to LIV golfers. LIV golfers filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour which they dropped after the deal was signed last month.

To avoid another lawsuit, LIV golfers could be allowed to play on the PGA Tour and earn OWGR points if the arrangement is disallowed.

