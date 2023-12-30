4 things to know about LIV golfer Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III is an African-American golfer who competes in the LIV league. Since turning professional in 2012, this skilled golfer has notched three professional victories on different tours.

Before entering the professional ranks, Varner honed his golf skills for numerous years as an amateur. Whereas, his professional journey involved switching between various tours before signing a deal with the Saudi-backed league last year. However, there's more to uncover about the golfer, which we'll delve into shortly.

Four facts to uncover about Harold Varner III

#1 Varner attributes his passion for golf to his father

Harold Varner III acknowledges his father as the driving force behind his entry into the sport. The 2016 Australian PGA Championship winner was first introduced to the game by his avid golfer father, Harold Varner Jr.

His father even purchased him his first set of Fisher-Price clubs when he was a mere two years old. He would also drop off Varner at the golf course to practice the game. Alongside his father's support, Varner received encouragement from his mother, Patricia Carter.

#2 Varner was born in the same hospital where two NBA Superstar were born

Harold Varner III was born in August 1990 at Akron General Medical Center in Ohio. This is the same hospital where NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry were born. Notably, James was born in 1984, and Curry arrived three years later in 1988.

Moreover, Varner also shares a common interest with these NBA players, as he was initially drawn to basketball while he was young. However, because of his short height and his father's insistence, he ultimately opted to pursue a career in golf.

#3 Harold Varner III is the only African-American golfer after Tiger Woods to get a spot on the PGA Tour

In his early days, the 33-year-old golfer played in a group of African-American adults. However, he was fortunate enough to rise above them and earn a spot on the PGA Tour through the Web.com Tour in 2015.

This distinction set him apart as the sole African-American golfer, following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, to secure a spot on the PGA Tour (via The Undefeated).

#4 Varner’s favorite golf courses are Pebble Beach and Scarlet Course

Harold Varner III has acknowledged Pebble Beach in California and the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University as his favorite golf venues. During one of his interviews with PGATour.com, Varner expressed his admiration for the ease and delight of playing on Pebble Beach.

It is also worth mentioning that recently, Varner was charged with driving while impaired in North Carolina on December 28 at around 7:30 p.m. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department arrested him, setting his bond at $500. He is scheduled for a court appearance on January 19, 2024.