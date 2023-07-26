4 top sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities

The 2023 3M Open is all set to begin on Thursday, July 27. The four-day event will take place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, with a 156-player field.

While the fans will look forward to prominent names such as Cameron Young, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas, their eyes will also be on certain sleeper picks who can do well in this week's event.

Here's a look at the best sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 3M Open.

4 top sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 3M Open

1) Aaron Rai

In the whole season. Rai has made 18 cuts, including three top-10s, in 28 starts. In his last four starts, he has missed one cut and made two top-10 finishes.

In the RBC Canadian Open, Rai fell short of the three-way playoff by just one stroke. Currently 58th in the FedEx Cup, the Englishman is +200 to finish in the top 20 this week.

2) Chad Ramey

Chad Ramey has missed cuts in 13 events in the 2022–23 season and secured the only top-10 finish at the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, which was a team event.

However, Ramey has recently gained a little bit of rhythm, as he made five consecutive cuts for the first time this season. Currently 111th in the FedEx Cup standings, Ramey is +180 to finish in the top 40 at TPC Twin Cities.

3) Austin Eckroat

Austin Eckroat has been pretty good in his first year as a PGA Tour member. The PGA Tour rookie has made three top-10 finishes this season, including a joint runner-up finish at AT&T Byron Nelson, where he fell just one stroke short of Jason Day.

Eckroat is 65th in the FedEx Cup and will like to gain some more points this week. He made his only appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, where he finished T16. This year, he is -110 to finish in the top 40.

4) MJ Daffue

Daffue has had a contrasting run in recent starts. From the Mexico Open at Vidanta to the Memorial Tournament, he went on to miss cuts in four out of five starts. Since then, he has made five straight cuts and has finished in the top 40 of each event.

The 34-year-old golfer made his only appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished T51 that year. (T51, 2021). This week, he is +175 to finish in the top 40 and +333 to win the tournament as the top South African.

What are the odds for the 3M Open?

Here are the odds for the 3M Open as per FanDuel Sportsbook:

Tony Finau: +1600

Cameron Young: +1600

Sungjae Im: +1600

Hideki Matsuyama: +1800

Sepp Straka: +2200

Emiliano Grillo: 2500

Justin Thomas: +2800

Ludvig Aberg: +2800

Cam Davis: +3000

Gary Woodland: +3500

Adam Hadwin: 4000

Stephan Jaeger: 4000

Aaron Ray: +4500

Keith Mitchell: +4500

Sahith Theegala: +4500

Eric Cole: +5000

Austin Eckroat: +5000

Lucas Glover: +5000

Ryan Fox: +5000

J.T. Poston: +5000

J.J. Spaun: +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard: +5500

Beau Hossler: +5500

Patrick Rodgers: +6000

Mark Hubbard: +6000