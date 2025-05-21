$40M LIV Golf star cites Fred Couples as inspiration for Masters resurgence: "He’s always up there"

LIV Golf star Bubba Watson has said that Fred Couples is a great example for him to believe he still has a shot at winning the Masters. He praised the veteran golfer’s dedication at Augusta, even at the age of 65.

Watson, a two-time Masters champion, now competes on the LIV Golf circuit. On Tuesday, May 20, he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his performance at this year's Masters, where he secured his first top-20 finish in a major in six years.

During the conversation, the $40 million (as per Celebrity NetWorth) star was asked whether he still had the mindset of winning the Masters.

"Freddy [Couples] is my example," he said. "You’ll see Freddy’s name somewhere on that leaderboard the first couple days. Maybe he wakes up too early and can’t tee off at 2:00 the next day because that’s his nap time, but he’s always up there, right?

"And so, I always believe, there’s not much rough there, so I believe I can hit crazy shots and get out of the trees. This year was the first time ever I led the field in putting, and it happened to be at the Masters. I’ve been working hard on my putting and changing things."

Watson added that he remembered four shots that cost him several positions at the Masters, and he could have finished inside the top three or five.

How did Fred Couples perform at the Masters 2025?

Fred Couples started the Masters 2025 on a great note and birdied the first hole he played. He went on to bogey three holes that day but also picked up a birdie and the first ace of the tournament to shoot 71.

However, Fred Couples failed to carry the momentum into the second round and bogeyed six holes to shoot a 5-over 77. He missed the cut by two strokes to miss his ninth cut at Augusta.

Fred Couples has won the green jacket once in his 30 attempts but has missed six cuts in his past seven starts. Here's a look at his results over the years:

1983 : T32

: T32 1984 : 10

: 10 1985 : T10

: T10 1986 : T31

: T31 1988 : T5

: T5 1989 : T11

: T11 1990 : 5

: 5 1991 : T35

: T35 1992 : 1

: 1 1993 : T21

: T21 1995 : T10

: T10 1996 : T15

: T15 1997 : T7

: T7 1998 : T2

: T2 1999 : T27

: T27 2000 : T11

: T11 2001 : 26

: 26 2002 : T36

: T36 2003 : T28

: T28 2004 : T6

: T6 2005 : T39

: T39 2006 : T3

: T3 2007 : T30

: T30 2008 : CUT

: CUT 2009 : CUT

: CUT 2010 : 6

: 6 2011 : T15

: T15 2012 : T12

: T12 2013 : T13

: T13 2014 : T20

: T20 2015 : CUT

: CUT 2017 : T18

: T18 2018 : T38

: T38 2019 : CUT

: CUT 2020 : CUT

: CUT 2021 : CUT

: CUT 2022 : CUT

: CUT 2023 : T50

: T50 2024 : CUT

: CUT 2025: CUT

About the author Shobhit Kukreti



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More