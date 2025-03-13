$40M LIV Golfer drops striking take on new Major championship pathways for Saudi series’ players – “LIV is not going anywhere”

LIV golfer Bubba Watson shared his take on the new pathway for the Saudi league players to qualify for the Majors. Qualification for the Majors has been one of the big struggles for the rival tour players, particularly because they do not receive OWGR points, which affects their world ranking and also their qualification chances for the big events.

However, amid the ongoing framework agreement talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, recently, officials have opened a new way for some Saudi players to secure a spot in the Majors. In the press conference of the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event, held on March 13, Bubba Watson was asked about the changes.

In response, the former Masters winner reflected on confidence in the Saudi league while lauding praise that this is the "start in the right direction."

"This is a start in the right direction," Watson said, via ASAP Sports. "That people recognize that LIV is here to stay and that LIV is not going anywhere, and it's only getting better. The Majors are seeing that, and the Majors realize for that one week that they have an event, they need us to join in there and play so we can get some media attention but also show how good LIV is and what team sport is all about."

Notably, earlier this year, The Open Championship and the U.S. Open introduced exemptions for the LIV Golf players to play in the Majors.

Meanwhile, Bubba Watson, with a net worth of $40 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), already holds a lifetime exemption in the Masters as a former winner of the tournament. He won the Augusta National event twice in his career, with his maiden victory coming in 2012, and two years later, he again seized a victory at the Major in 2014.

LIV golfer Bubba Watson reflects on his active presence on YouTube

The golf industry has witnessed a striking change in the players, with their active presence on social media. This particularly came after LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau started his own YouTube channel, which has so far garnered over 1.76 million subscribers.

Another LIV golfer, Phil Mickelson, also became more active on social media, particularly last season, when he collaborated with DeChambeau and also with popular YouTuber Grant Horvat.

During the pre-tournament press conference of LIV Golf on March 13, Watson was asked to share his opinion about the players' active online presence. The two-time Masters winner called it "great" and emphasized drawing a "younger crowd" to the game.

"I think it's great. Anytime that you can -- social media, YouTube, it's all in the same bucket. But if you can put out videos and do things like that, you're just going to draw younger crowds to the game around the world," he said, via ASAP Sports.

Bubba Watson is gearing up for this week's LIV Golf event in Singapore. The three-day event will start on Friday, March 14, and wrap up on March 16 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

