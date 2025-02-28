$40M LIV Golfer makes bold claim about English soccer icon Jimmy Bullard's golf skills

LIV Golfer Lee Westwood made a bold claim about English soccer icon Jimmy Bullard's golf skills. The LIV Golfer claimed that the English soccer icon has the potential to turn professional in golf and compete on the Legends Tour for European seniors.

Ad

Bullard, a former English professional footballer, played in non-League football before being signed by Premier League club West Ham United in 1999. He played as a midfielder for numerous clubs like Fulham, Hull City, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic and others. He retired in 2012 due to injuries and has participated in various television shows since then.

Lee Westwood, who has a worth of $40 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, praised Bullard's golfing skills ahead of the upcoming Icons Series. Westwood is the non-playing captain of the England team, which consists of Jimmy Bullard in the upcoming golf event.

Ad

Trending

Westwood said (via The Mirror):

"I have got some good players on my team, I’ve played with quite a few of them. John Terry, he plays a lot and has a low handicap. Jimmy Bullard is in, he is class."

Westwood said that the technical part of Jimmy's golf game is "really good."

"I said to Jimmy, I think he is about to turn 50, but if he put his mind to it he could probably turn pro and compete on the Legends Tour for the European seniors. Technically he is really good. He flushes it. I like watching Jimmy hit it, he is a character," he added.

Ad

The Icons Series event "Reignwood Icons of Football" will be held on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2 at the Robinswood Golf Course in Reignwood Park, Bangkok, Thailand.

Exploring the field for the Icons Series event ft. Jimmy Bullard

In the upcoming Icons series event, 24 footballers will compete in a match-play format in two teams. Each team consists of 12 players and 1 non-playing captain.

Ad

Team England will be captained by Lee Westwood and Team World will be led by Sergio Garcia. The two teams will face each other in a 10-hole match-play format at Robinswood Golf Course.

Let's take a look at both teams competing in the Icons Series' Reignwood Icons of Football event:

World Players:

Sergio Garcia Hamit Altıntop Gabriel Batistuta Patrik Berger Ronald De Boer Nigel De Jong Luis Figo Diego Forlan David Ginola Ruud Gullit Carlos Tevez Nemanja Vidić Gianfranco Zola

England Players:

Ad

Lee Westwood Jimmy Bullard Robbie Fowler Joe Hart Paul Ince Phil Jagielka Jermaine Jenas Phil Jones Paul Scholes Lee Sharpe Teddy Sheringham John Terry Theo Walcott

The event has four sessions, including Fourballs, Alternate Shot with Select Drive, and Singles matchplay. The event will also include a challenge where all players will take one shot at a hole-in-one on the 170-yard par-3 12th hole at Robinswood Golf Course to win a share of the $10 million prize pot.

‍Let's take a look at the timings and format of the tournament:

Ad

Day 1- Saturday 1 March

Fourballs - 09:00 start*

Alternate Shot - 13:50 start*

The $10m Swing - 16:00 start*

Day 2- Sunday 2 March

Alternate Shot - 08:30 start*

Singles - 13:50 start*

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback