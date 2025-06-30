$40M-worth Carlos Alcaraz practices his golf swing with a tennis racket at the Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is back to working on his golf game with tennis equipment. In line with his amusing tradition, the defending champion was once again spotted practicing his golf swing with his tennis racket at Wimbledon recently.

The $40m-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) tennis sensation played his first round at Wimbledon on Monday (June 30) against Fabio Fognini. After an intense tussle over five games, it was Alcaraz who took home the win.

Interestingly, the 2025 French Open winner was seen turning his tennis racket into a makeshift golf club behind the scenes. Sporting signature Wimbledon whites, Alcaraz worked on his driving skills and short game, albeit without a golf ball. Golf.com cheekily claimed him to be "One. Of. Us".

Of course, this was not the first time Carlos Alcaraz was spotted using tennis equipment to work on his golf swings. In the group stage match of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, the tennis star turned the court into a golf course during the warm-up. He took on the challenge of putting the ball as close to the baseline as possible.

Spanish captain David Ferrer came to his aid when the ball went a little errant. He brought the ball back to its intended direction with his racket and made sure it crossed the baseline. As soon as it did, both Ferrer and Alcaraz erupted into a celebration by hugging each other.

At the Australian Open this year, the 22-year-old tennis star was spotted practicing his drive before his quarter-final game.

When Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray played a round of golf

Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Wimbledon this month as the defending champion for the past two years. If he pulls off a win this year as well, he will record his third consecutive win at the Grand Slam.

However, before taking on the coveted tournament this week, the Spaniard played a round of golf with Andy Murray. The duo featured in a pre-tournament video for Wimbledon's official YouTube channel.

The duo had a "hilarious" day on the golf course, but it was eventually Murray who took home the win.

"It was comfortable. It was comfortable - in tennis terms I would say like 6-2, 6-2," Andy Murray said in cheekily after his victory (5:58 - 6:09).

When asked if Alcaraz's team was asking for a rematch, Murray mentioned that they would like one at "some stage" but he had an amusing condition for it. He said:

"For me to do it I would need to know it's going to be more of a challenge next time but I enjoyed it. I think you know we had a good time but it wasn't that competitive you know so but it was it was good it was good. They played well." (6:19 - 6:33)

The British star repeated his review of the win being "6-2, 6-2" to which Alcaraz burst out laughing and denied the scores, claiming them to be "7-5, 6-3".

It appears that the loss against Andy Murray may have prompted Carlos Alcaraz to keep working on his golf game even at Wimbledon.

