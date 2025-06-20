$40M-worth golf icon admits playing 'very poorly' on Champions Tour, points out the 'blustery conditions'

Golf icon Padraig Harrington admitted to playing poorly on the Champions Tour in a recent event. Harrington, who is worth $40M (as per celebritynetworth) is playing at the Kaulig Companies Championship, which is taking place at the South Course from June 19 to 22. After finishing the first round of play, the golfer shared his playing experience on social media.

He wrote a post on his X account describing his playing experience. It read:

“73 today, 6 back in tied 36th. Played very poorly in the blustery conditions. I managed to get the most out of the round until a couple of late bogeys over the last 3 holes.”

Padraig Harrington finished at T36 on the Kaulig Companies Championship leaderboard after day one with 3 over as a total score. He shot one birdie in the first round. Before this event, Harrington's last Champions Tour event was the Principal Charity Classic, where he finished at T38.

How did Padraig Harrington perform in the 2025 season so far?

Padraig Harrington completed seven PGA Champions Tour events in 2025, including a T2 at the Senior PGA Championship with 7 under, a T6 at the Trophy Hassan II with 3 under, and a T12 at the Hoag Classic with 9 under, among others. Here's a list of Harrington’s 2025 Champions Tour performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Trophy Hassan II at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam: T6, 72-74-70, 216 (-3)

Cologuard Classic at the La Paloma Country Club: T6, 68-66-70, 204 (-9)

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: T12, 69-68-67, 204 (-9)

Mitsubishi Electric Classic at the TPC Sugarloaf: T36, 73-68-73, 214 (-2)

Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: T11, 73-71-66, 210 (-6)

Senior PGA Championship at the Congressional Country Club: T2, 71-69-73-68, 281 (-7)

Principal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club: T38, 72-70-68, 210 (-6)

Padraig Harrington has played in 4 PGA TOUR Tournaments and has failed to make the cut in all of them. Here's the full list of his PGA Tour tournaments:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: Missed cut, 68-75, 143 (+1)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: Missed cut, 74-71, 145 (+5)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): Missed cut, 73-74, 147 (+3)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cut, 73-71, 144 (+2)

Padraig Harrington has also played on the DP World Tour, and his best finish was at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, where he landed at T38 with 5 under. Here are his DP World Tour performances:

2025 DP World Tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club: Missed cut, 70-75, 145 (+1)

Ras al Khaimah Championship at the Al Hamra GC: T50, 68-75-73-69, 285 (-3)

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship at the Royal GC: T38, 71-71-71-70, 283 (-5)

