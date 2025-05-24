$40M-worth golfer details the big difference between PGA Champions Tour and PGA Tour

Padraig Harrington pointed out a big difference between the PGA Tour Champions and the PGA Tour. The Irish golfer is playing this week at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship.

Following the second round of the tournament on Friday, May 22, he addressed the media and reflected on the format of the Senior Tour and PGA Tour. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Very much on the Champions Tour because it's 54 holes. 72 holes is obviously a bit better, but I think they're showing in most PGA TOUR golf now, you've got to be up near the lead.

"You don't have to be leading but you have to be near the lead going into that weekend. There's too much -- years ago I think players would stall up a lot more. Now the field does go forward, so you've got to be part of it," he added.

Meanwhile, on the greens, Padraig Harrington, who has a net worth of $40 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), had a decent start to his game this week at the Senior PGA Championship. He played the two rounds of 71 and 69 to settle in a tie for fourth place. He has a good chance to win the senior major this week.

Padraig Harrington reflects on his performance at Senior PGA Championship 2025

Harrington started the campaign as a senior major with a solid round of 71. He had a tough start, but he quickly bounced back with a round of 69 on the second day and jumped 20 spots on the leaderboard.

In the post-round press conference, Padraig Harrington reflected on his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think I played quite well kind of for the first, say, 26 holes. Then a couple of bogeys around the turn. After that, I kind of got a lot better into what I was doing and played a lot more getting the job done and not really worrying about swinging the club well or playing well. It was nice to come home in 3-under par from there on in.

"It's not like -- I hit some good shots in that time, but I hit a few bad shots, as well. It was just getting the job done at that stage. When it's this windy, that's probably the best mindset," he added.

Meanwhile, Vijay Singh has taken the lead in the game at 6-under in a tie with Cameron Percy and Y.E. Yang. Philip Archer, Thomas Bjorn, Soren Kjeldsen, Jason Caron, Shane Bertsch, Robert Karlsson, and Padraig Harrington tied for fourth at 4-under. The tournament is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, May 25.

Meanwhile, on the PGA Tour, Padraig Harrington has so far competed in four events. However, he struggled with his game and missed the cut in all of them.

