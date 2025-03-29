$40M-worth LIV Golfer exudes confidence in winning the Masters despite his last major triumph being a decade ago

LIV golfer Bubba Watson is confident of winning the Masters again. The American golfer has won the Major twice, with the last coming in 2014. Although it's been over a decade since he won his last Major, he is still confident of clinching another title.

In a recent interview with Golf.com, Bubba Watson opened up about his personal and professional life. In conversation with Sean Zak, he also talked about him playing at the Masters. The host asked him if he still thinks he can contend for the Masters again. In response, Watson said:

"I truly do. It's not a bad thing that priorities change. It's just... But fans don't want that. They're like, 'I really don't. I don't care about your family. I want you to play good.' If on my deathbed my kids have to say, 'Two-time Masters Champion' first, then I'm a terrible dad.

"You can't—you can't worry about rumors. You've got to know the truth. The PNC, my son, you know, we dreamed of that—like, playing in that. And I told him about it when I went to LIV. I said, 'Hey, we're probably never going to play in that.' I think we use the term 'grow the game' too much," he added.

Bubba Watson, who has a net worth of $40 million, currently plays on LIV Golf. However, being a former winner of the Masters, he has a lifetime exemption to play in the Major. He won his maiden Major back in 2012 at the Masters, and two years later, in 2014, he again won the green jacket.

The 46-year-old has been pretty successful in his career, winning 15 professional tournaments so far, including 12 on the PGA Tour alone. However, his last win on the PGA was in 2018 at the Travelers Championship. He later joined the Saudi league and is currently banned from playing on the Tour.

A look into Bubba Watson's performance on LIV Golf

Watson has been playing on LIV Golf for a while now, but has been struggling with his game on the circuit. In 2023, he played in 13 events, and his best finish was recorded at Tulsa, where he finished in tenth place. He settled in 36th position in the season-ending standings that year.

In the last season, Watson again played in 13 events, but it was a horrible season for him. He settled in 53rd place in the standings at the end of the season.

After a tough time on the greens, Bubba Watson has had a good start to his game in 2025. He started his outing at RIYADH in 2025, where he settled in the T12 position, and so far, he has played in four tournaments and had some decent finishes.

Here are the results of the tournaments Bubba Watson played in 2025:

Riyadh - T12

Adelaide - T21

Hong Kong - T30

Singapore - T38

