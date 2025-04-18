$40M-worth LIV Golfer makes feelings clear about the Masters

LIV golfer Bubba Watson shared his thoughts about the Masters Tournament, which ended on Sunday, April 13. The $40M-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) played at Augusta National Golf Club with 11 other LIV golfers.

Watson won the Masters Tournament in 2012 and 2014 and thus received a lifetime entry. Following the 2025 edition, he shared snippets from his outing, writing:

“Masters week never gets old!!”

On the tournament's second day, Watson told reporters that he was still learning new things about the Augusta National course this year (via ASAP Sports):

“You're always learning because weather dictates things. Weather has dictated that there's new greens out there, and so now you have to re-learn those greens. There was a couple pin placements today that I don't know if I've ever seen. So yeah, you're always trying to get information. But as you get older that information doesn't do as good as it used to.

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 edition of the Masters Tournament, and Watson finished at T14 with a score of 3-under.

During his triumph in 2012, Watson scored 10-under after four days of competition. He shot 69 in the first round with three birdies, and 71 in the second round with three birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, he scored 70 and 68 with five birdies and six birdies, respectively.

During his next Masters triumph in 2014, Watson scored 8-under in total after shooting 69 in the first round with three birdies, and 68 in the second round with six birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 74 and 69 with one birdie along with an eagle and five birdies, respectively.

How did Bubba Watson perform in the last three editions of the Masters Tournament?

Bubba Watson finished T14 at the 2025 Masters Tournament with a total score of 285. He scored 71 in the first round with four birdies, followed by 72 in the second round with one birdie, along with an eagle on the front nine, and two birdies on the back nine. He shot 74 in the third round with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Next, he fired 68 with a total of five birdies.

Watson failed to make it through the cutline at last year's Masters Tournament after shooting 74 in the first round of the event and 80 in the second round with four birdies in total. That year, Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament.

In 2023, Watson again failed to make it through the cutline after shooting 77 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the next round, he shot 76 with two birdies.

