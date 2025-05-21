$40M-worth LIV Golfer ready for Senior PGA Championship debut

LIV Golf player Lee Westwood will compete at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship later this week. The tournament will be played at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25.

Westwood, who has a net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, will be making his debut at the Senior PGA Championship. This will be his second Senior event after joining LIV Golf. Last year, Westwood competed at the U.S. Senior Open Championship held at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island. He posted scores of 66, 71, 75 and 68 and tied for 31st.

Despite being an LIV Golf player, Westwood is eligible to play at the tournament as the Senior PGA Championship is organised by the PGA of America, which doesn't restrict LIV Golf players. For the unversed, players who joined LIV Golf were suspended from the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

The 25-time European winner, talking about restrictions because of LIV Golf, said in Peter Finch's Rough Cut Podcast (via Golf Monthly)

"The only one I can't play in is the Senior British Open Championship because it's half owned by the European Tour. The R&A won't put their foot down and say 'no, this is an Open Championship. Lee and Richard Bland should be able to play.' They pander to the European Tour and say that if we pay our fines - I think my outstanding fines are at £850,000 or something like that."

Westwood declined to pay the fines as he disagreed with how they had been issued. He said that as a result, he couldn't compete in the Seniors Open Championship; however, he believes it is ultimately the fans who are losing out.

Lee Westwood will tee off with Tim Fleming and David Duval at 1:59 PM EDT from the tenth tee on Thursday at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship.

A look at LIV Golf's Lee Westwood's performance in 2025

Lee Westwood has had a poor start in the 2025 season. He has played seven tournaments on LIV Golf and has failed to register even a single top-10 or a top-20 finish this season. He's positioned 53rd in the season's standings.

Westwood's best performance came in the season opener at LIV Golf Riyadh, where he tied for 25th. His other notable performances are a T37 in Adelaide, a T38 at both Hong Kong and Mexico City.

Let's take a look at Lee Westwood's performances at the 2025 LIV Tournaments:

LIV Golf Riyadh : T25 (65-71-73, 209, -7)

: T25 (65-71-73, 209, -7) LIV Golf Adelaide : T37 (77-70-71, 218, +2)

: T37 (77-70-71, 218, +2) LIV Golf Hong Kong : T38 (71-67-68, 206, -4)

: T38 (71-67-68, 206, -4) LIV Golf Singapore : T47 (72-75-71, 218, +5)

: T47 (72-75-71, 218, +5) LIV Golf Miami : 51 (78-75-81, 234, +18)

: 51 (78-75-81, 234, +18) LIV Golf Mexico City : T38 (71-67-78, 216, +3)

: T38 (71-67-78, 216, +3) LIV Golf Korea: T48 (73-70-78, 221, +5)

