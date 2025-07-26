$40M-worth LIV Golfer reveals unique 'stress' problem on the Saudi circuit

LIV golfer Bubba Watson opened up about the stress on the Saudi league as the season is nearing its conclusion. The American golfer teed it up at this week's LIV Golf London event, which started on Friday, July 25.In a post-round press conference on Friday, he was asked about players being &quot;serious&quot; as the regular season is coming to an end and they only have a few tournaments to improve their ranking in the season standings and avoid the drop zone.&quot;There's a lot more stress, 100 percent,&quot; Watson said. &quot;There's a lot more stress. Not knowing the number—I do know the number, but not knowing the number of how many guys are without a contract next year, so there are people that are stressed. They're trying to get top 24.&quot;They're trying to stay in the top 48. There's a lot of movement. There's a lot of having to step up and hit great golf shots because they know what's on the line to be in an elite league like this. They want a contract. They want to be able to play here next year, so there's a lot of stress out there for sure,&quot; he added.Notably, after the regular LIV season, only the top 24 in the standings can secure their spots for the next season, and the ones ranked 49 or below fall into the drop zone and are vulnerable to relegation.Bubba Watson, who has a net worth of $40 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), ranked 31st in the season standings ahead of the LIV Golf UK event.Bubba Watson opens up about the atmosphere at the LIV Golf UK after a decent startLIV Golfer Bubba Watson (Image Source: Getty)Bubba Watson had a decent start at the 2025 LIV Golf UK event and was tied for fourth place after the opening round of the Saudi league. In the post-round press conference, he opened up about his performance and the atmosphere. He said:&quot;The atmosphere is great. This is perfect weather. You couldn't ask for better weather. Maybe less wind just for us golfers. But all the people out there, they were cheering for shots.&quot;They were in good spirits. It was very nice. You couldn't ask for more, especially since I was playing good. If I was playing bad, maybe it wouldn't have been in good spirits, but it lucked out for me today; I played good,&quot; he added.This season on the PIF funded league, Watson started his campaign at the Riyadh event with a T12 finish. He has had some decent outings, including T7 in Mexico City, T4 in Virginia, T17 in Korea, and T23 in Andalucia.