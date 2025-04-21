$40M-worth LIV Golfer sends a special Easter day message to fans

$40 million worth LIV golfer Bubba Watson wished his fans for Easter day. Bubba Watson mostly shares tournament-related updates on social media, and he recently took to X, to make a special wish to his followers, which was not a tournament-related post.

In the post, Watson shared a photo of his family with his wife clad in a red dress and his children wearing pretty attire. The post was captioned with:

“Happy Easter! He is risen!!!”

Watson recently finished playing at the 2025 Masters Tournament, landing at T14 with a total score of 3 under 285 after winning $336,000. Watson scored 71 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies and 72 in the second round with three birdies and one eagle. In the third and fourth rounds, he fired 74 and 68 with three and five birdies, respectively.

Watson also played at the LIV Golf Miami, LIV Golf Singapore, LIV Golf Hong Kong, LIV Golf Adelaide and LIV Golf Riyadh to finish at T33, T38, T30, T21 and T12 with 225 (+9), 215 (+2), 204 (-6), 213 (-3) and 205 (-11), respectively.

LIV golfer Bubba Watson disclosed his understanding of the 2025 Masters Tournament course

Bubba Watson shared about how he learnt new things about the Augusta National course in 2025 during the Masters Tournament. He joined a press conference on April 11 at the tournament venue and disclosed what he had learnt( via ASAP Sports):

“You're always learning because weather dictates things. Weather has dictated that there's new greens out there, and so now you have to re-learn those greens. There was a couple pin placements today that I don't know if I've ever seen. So yeah, you're always trying to get information. But as you get older that information doesn't do as good as it used to.”

He continued, “You're always thinking that. The golf course is in great shape. If you can hit the driver well and make some putts -- I've made a couple mistakes over the last two days that cost me, which you can't really do around here. Had two three-putts that you can't do. Most winners don't have three-putts. So there's a few things that I wish was better, but yeah, I always think I have a chance, especially around this place…You always see Fred's name at some point during the championship.”

Watson won the Masters Tournament two times in his career. He triumphed at the 2012 Masters with 10 under and the 2014 Masters Tournament with 8 under after defeating golfers Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth, respectively. His other close major championship finishes were a T2 at the 2010 PGA Championship, a T5 at the 2007 US Open, and a T5 at the 2018 Masters Tournament.

