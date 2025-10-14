  • home icon
$40M-worth LPGA legend makes a 'wish' for Tiger Woods after latest surgery

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Oct 14, 2025 12:54 GMT
LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam has made a wish for Tiger Woods after his latest surgery. Woods missed the 2025 Masters Tournament due to a ruptured Achilles and had surgery in March. Recently, he updated everyone regarding the status of his health.

Woods wrote on X that he was going through pain for some time. Following that, some tests confirmed that he had a collapsed disc. Hence, the disc was replaced, and the surgery was successful.

The $40M-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Swedish golfer wrote a message on X for Woods' quick recovery. She wrote:

“Wish for a quick recovery”
Woods' last set of wins came six years ago at the 2019 Zozo Championship and the 2019 Masters Tournament after scoring 19-under and 13-under, respectively. Tiger Woods didn't play any PGA Tour events in the 2025 season, and he even missed the Masters Tournament, which has always been a staple in his schedule.

However, the GOAT played a full TGL season, which was inaugurated in 2025. He was a part of all five TGL tournaments played by the Jupiter Links. Out of the five events, Jupiter Links won the event on January 27 against Boston Common Golf. Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, witnessed his last TGL victory.

Exploring Tiger Woods' injuries in the last five years

Tiger Woods underwent a microdecompression surgery on his lower back in 2024 for nerve impingement. After the surgery, he shared his health update via TSN:

"The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season."
In 2023. Woods withdrew from the Masters Tournament due to reaggravating plantar fasciitis. He again had ankle surgery in April to address post-traumatic arthritis in his right ankle, which was an aftermath of his 2021 car accident.

In 2021, Woods was involved in a car accident in Southern California, where he was stuck inside the car. At that point, he underwent an emergency surgery, where a rod was placed in his tibia and several screws were inserted in his ankle to stabilize his foot, as per Dr. Anish Mahajan. He said:

"Significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity. Open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portion of the tibia and fibula bones. Stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia and additional injuries to the bones of his foot and ankle were repaired with screws and pins...To relieve pressure from swelling, doctors also removed the covering of muscles."

Before this, Tiger Woods underwent a back procedure in December 2021 to address nerve pain in his lower back.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
