$40M-worth PGA Tour winner beats Phil Mickelson to lead special Masters scoring stat

PGA Tour pro Justin Rose took the lead after the opening round of the Masters 2025 with special scoring stats, beating Phil Mickelson. The English golfer, who won the 2013 US Open, is seeking his second Major win this week at Augusta National. In the first round of the tournament, held on Thursday, April 10, he played a round of 7-under 65.

Justin Rose surpassed golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, and Marc Leishman in the lowest scoring average in the first round of the Masters among the players who have played at least 10 times in the event. Rose made his debut at the Masters in 2003, and he has played in the Major 19 times in his career so far. In his 20th appearance, he started the game on a high note, taking a three-stroke lead.

LIV'r & Onions has shared the special stats of the Masters on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Rose's scoring average for the Masters' first round over the years is around 70.55, followed by John Huston with 71.08, while Marc Leishman has 71.20. Phil Mickelson is fourth on the list with 71.22 while Jordan Spieth has 71.42.

The stats also show that Rose's second-round average so far is 72.79, and it will be interesting to see how he performs this year in the second round of the Major, which will take place on Friday, April 11.

In the opening round of the Masters 2025, Justin Rose, who has a net worth of $40 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), started the game with three back-to-back birdies on the first three holes of the event. On the front nine, he had a total of five birdies, with the remaining two coming on the eighth and ninth holes.

Meanwhile, on the back nine, the 11-time PGA Tour winner carded three birdies and a bogey on the 18th for a round of 7-under 65. Corey Conners tied for second place with defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg at 4-under.

Justin Rose opens up about his strong start at 2025 Masters

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Masters on April 10, Justin Rose opened up about his performance. He talked about his "great start" at the event, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Obviously delighted to get off to such a great start, and that start definitely, it happened out of the gates."

In his last 19 outings at the Masters, Justin Rose ended up finishing in second place two times — in 2015 and 2017. He has had six finishes in the top 10 at the Masters over the years.

In the 2025 edition, he has positioned himself well for the title. The 2025 Masters will have its finale on Sunday, April 13.

