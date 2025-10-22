$40M-worth PGAT veteran takes a jibe at caddies' golf skills amid sold-out Saracen Casino Resort caddie shootout

PGAT veteran Padraig Harrington took a jibe at caddies' golfing skills during the Saracen Casino Resort Caddie Shootout. The PGA Tour Champions had their inaugural Caddie Shootout at the Pleasant Valley Country Club on Tuesday, October 21.

For the shootout, two caddies were paired together for alternate-shot on Holes 16, 17, and 18. During the event, Harrington made a sarcastic comment on the caddies on X, joking that 'a thousand tickets' were sold for the competition. The $40M-worth golfer (according to Celebrity Networth) wrote:

“A thousand tickets sold. I hope their expectations aren’t too high. These guys minds know what to do but I’m not sure their bodies follow @SBGolfChamp @ChampionsTour.”

The Caddies Shootout is a part of the Simmons Bank Championship, which will take place this weekend. Padraig Harrington won the tournament last year and has returned for this year's event as well.

What did PGAT veteran Padraig Harrington say after winning the 2024 Simmons Bank Championship?

Padraig Harrington won last year's Simmons Bank Championship, getting the better of Yang Yong-eun with a two-shot victory. After the tournament, he shared his experience of playing at the Pleasant Valley Country Club during a press conference.

He said (via Tee Scripts):

“It's been great here in Arkansas. My first time here in Little Rock. Didn't know what to expect, but it's been a fabulous week. Golf course, Pleasant Valley has been in great condition, really exciting course. I don't think I could ask for any more, to be honest. Played nicely, got a few breaks along the way and closed it out. Very pleased, indeed. myself and my caddie looked at it, we knew there was one player who could make an eagle to catch me if I made par.”

He added:

“One shot, if I hit a good drive down the fairway, it's an easy -- it's an easy enough hole. I think if I laid up off the tee I was kind of in no-man's land and I still would have had to make a good two-putt even if I played it well from there. Look, sometimes you've just got to take your chance when you get it. Could have worked out the other way, but I was more focused on, look, if I hit the shots, it takes everybody else out of play.”

Harrington scored 17 under in total after securing 67 in the tournament's opening round, with four birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine, along with an eagle on hole 18. He followed it up with a score of 65 in the second round, with six birdies and one eagle. The third round saw him score 67 with six birdies.

