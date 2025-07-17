$40M-worth PGAT winner gets rare praise from Brad Faxon ahead of The Open

$40 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) PGAT winner Rickie Fowler received praise from Brad Faxon before the Open Championship began on Thursday. The Open Championship is the last major of the PGA Tour schedule, and it will take place from July 17 to 20. Before the tournament started, Faxon joined a press conference to share a few words about Fowler.

Faxon shared how comfortable it was to talk to Fowler and that Fowler approached him to talk to him. His words were:

“Rickie was playing with rules. He was the only guy who came up to me, was very easy to talk to…There’s something about Rickie Fowler right now that looks comfortable to me.”

Rickie Fowler had five top 20 finishes in 2025, and those came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with T18, the Truist Championship with T15, the Charles Schwab Challenge with T16, the Memorial Tournament with T7, and the John Deere Classic with T18. His first 2025 event was the American Express, where he finished at T21.

How did Rickie Fowler perform at the Open Championship in the last five years?

Rickie Fowler finished in 71st place at the Open Championship in 2024 with a total score of 13 over. He shot 79 in the first round of the tournament with no birdies, followed by 69 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third round saw 74 with one birdie, and the fourth round saw 75 with three birdies.

Fowler finished at T23 at the 2023 Open Championship with an even-par score. The first round saw 72 with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine. The second round saw 73 with two birdies, and the third round saw 67 with four birdies. The fourth round saw 72 with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Fowler didn't play the 2022 Open Championship.

Before that, he teed up at the 2021 Open Championship and finished at T53 with 1 over. He fired 69 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies in total, followed by 72 in the second round after carding one birdie. The third and fourth rounds saw 75 and 65, with two birdies and five birdies along with an eagle. There was no Open Championship in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Fowler's best finish at the Open Championship was in 2014, when he landed at T2 after scoring 15 under. That year, Fowler shot 69 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The second and third rounds saw 69 and 68 with five and eight birdies, respectively. The fourth round saw 67 with five birdies.

