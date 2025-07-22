$40M-worth Rickie Fowler thanks private aviation firm for heartfelt moment after ‘being over the pond’ for The Open

Rickie Fowler returned to his family after his outing at The Open Championship. The American golfer played last week at the Major in Northern Ireland. He had a decent outing and settled in a tie for 14th.Fowler took a private aviation service, NetJets, and shared a video on his Instagram account, thanking them for their services. He posted a video of the runway with a caption that reads:&quot;Being able to hug my girls after being over the pond....Priceless!! Thank you @netjets.&quot;Rickie Fowler thanks private aviation firm for heartfelt moment after ‘being over the pond’ for The Open/@rickiefowler.Rickie Fowler, who has a net worth of $40 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), is father to two beautiful daughters whom he shares with his wife Allison Stokke. The couple started dating in 2017 and tied the knot two years later in an intimate ceremony in beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Maya Fowler, in 2021 and last year again became parents of another daughter, Nellie Fowler.Rickie Fowler shares a post highlighting his The Open Championship outingRickie Fowler shared a post on Monday on his Instagram account, giving a glimpse of his The Open Championship outing. He posted a few snaps and in the caption talked about the experience of the tournament. He wrote:&quot;A great trip to @theopen …started with an epic afternoon over at @portstewartgolfclub which was amazing and the people could not have been nicer! The week at @royalportrushgolfclub was as good as I remember…it’s a special place with the combination of the golf course, town, and people! Thanks for another memorable Open!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt The Open, he started the campaign with an opening round of 69. However, after a good start, he struggled in the next round and played a round of 72 followed by 70 in the third round. With the final round of 65, he managed to settle in a tie for 14th.This season on the PGA Tour, Rickie Fowler has so far competed in 17 tournaments and had some decent finishes. He made the cut in 12.Here is the result of the tournaments Rickie Fowler played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:The American Express: T21 (69, 62, 71, 71)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53 (68, 69, 72, 73)WM Phoenix Open: W/D (74)The Genesis Invitational: T39 (77, 69, 70, 74)Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T18 (64, 68, 68, 72)THE PLAYERS Championship: 71st (68, 71, 82, 79)Texas Children's Houston Open: T52 (69, 68, 69, 69)Valero Texas Open: T30 (75, 65, 73, 75)RBC Heritage: 68th (72, 67, 72, 73)Truist Championship: T15 (63, 71, 69, 69)PGA Championship: CUT (73, 73)Charles Schwab Challenge: T16 (70, 64, 67, 74)the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T7 (72, 73, 69, 73)Travelers Championship: T36 (70, 77, 64, 67)Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT (71, 71)John Deere Classic: T18 (65, 72, 67, 66)The Open Championship: T14 (69, 72, 70, 65)