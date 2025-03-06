$44M Bryson DeChambeau takes on a ‘random course record’ in latest YouTube video

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the top-ranked golfers in the world, but he is also one of the most prolific YouTube content creators in the sport. Despite also being a professional, he has one of the fastest-growing accounts on the video platform with over 1.75 million subscribers.

He just did another video, titled "Can I break a Random Course Record in one try?", which is sure to bring in more fans to his ever-growing audience. In it, the LIV Golf star attempted to stroll up to a public course (Hackberry Creek) and break its record on his first try.

DeChambeau, whose net worth is $44 million as per Forbes, had the proposed goal of finding out just how easy a public course could be for a star like himself. These courses are not designed with as many challenges as the ones where the PGA Tour and LIV Golf routinely play on.

At one point, DeChambeau, who was playing well regardless, said he needed to step up his game to make it to the record and even confessed that he was feeling nervous about it.

All in all, the golfer's attempt came down to the 18th hole, before which he was eight under par. After two excellent shots, he needed to hit a 27-foot putt for eagle to set the course record. A birdie would've sufficed to tie for the course record.

Ultimately, his putt didn't break left as much as he wanted, and he ended up about six inches away from the eagle. That left him at -9, one shy of his goal but enough to tie the record at Hackberry Creek. He finished with nine birdies and no bogeys.

Bryson DeChambeau addresses LIV exit talk

A rumor has gone viral that Bryson DeChambeau asked for $280 million from LIV Golf and they declined. The rumor also said that, as a result, he was itching to go back to the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau isn't leaving LIV (Image via Imagn)

According to the golfer himself, that's not the case. In a pre-tournament press conference with his teammates, Bryson DeChambeau cleared the air on these rumors via NBC Sports:

“I’m very excited about the future of LIV Golf. I’m very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we’re starting to create. That’s my goal is to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers’ lives around the world. That should tell you everything you should know.”

He was also asked about the overall future of the Tour, and he said he anticipates it continuing to get bigger over the next few years:

“I continue to see LIV Golf growing. It’s going to grow at an exponentiating pace for years to come, and we aren’t going anywhere.”

DeChambeau fully believes he's going to be around for that eventual growth.

