$44M LIV star Bryson DeChambeau leaves fellow pro in “disbelief” following genius move in Adelaide

Abraham Ancer was amazed by an impressive shot of Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide. This week, the Saudi league players have been playing in the event, and during the second round of the tournament on February 15, DeChambeau wittily used a balcony to get the yardage.

During the press conference of the tournament, Abraham Ancer opened up about his experience playing with Bryson DeChambeau and reflected on the genius move of the 2024 US Open champion.

Speaking of DeChambeau, Ancer said (via ASAP Sports):

"I was in the middle of the fairway, and he blocked it right, and off the tee you can't really see where that would land because there's some trees -- myself and DJ, we were in disbelief like where did he find that ball. He ended up hitting it in the middle of the fairway from the bush, and I think he almost made par, which would have been insane. Then I see him in the house on the balcony. I had no idea what was going on."

During the second round of the tournament, Bryson DeChambeau, who had a net worth of $44 million via Forbes, had some struggles getting a clear view of the flag on the par-5 13th hole. To get the yardage, he climbed the balcony and then took his shot.

A look into Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025

DeChambeau had two amazing rounds at the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide. He started his outing on the 18th hole in the first round of the Adelaide event on Friday, February 15.

He started the game with a birdie on the 18th and then again made a birdie on the first hole. However, after a good start, DeChambeau made a bogey on the second hole and then added three more birdies but struggled on the par-5 ninth and made a double bogey. He then added two more birdies in the opening round of the LIV Golf Adelaide for a round of 4-under 68.

Bryson DeChambeau started the second round of the LIV Golf Adelaide on the second hole. He made a birdie on the sixth hole and then two more birdies on the ninth and tenth holes.

However, DeChambeau struggled on the back nine of the second round on Saturday, February 15, and made five birdies on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th, and 17th. He then concluded with a birdie on the 18th for a round of 1-under 73.

With a total of 3-under, DeChambeau was tied for ninth place on the leaderboard while heading into the finale of the event, which will take place on Sunday, February 16.

Carlos Ortiz took the lead in the game after two rounds in a tie with Sam Horsfield and Abraham Ancer at 9-under.

