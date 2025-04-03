$44M-worth Bryson DeChambeau signs new sponsorship deal with pre-workout and drinks company

Bryson DeChambeau has recently signed a new sponsorship deal. The American golfer has become pretty active on social media in the last few years and enjoys a tremendous fan base on the internet.

On April 2, Bucked Up announced a partnership with the two-time Major winner by sharing a post on its Instagram account. They posted a picture of DeChambeau holding the Bucked Up drinks in his hand, along with a caption in which they welcomed the LIV golfer to the "Bucked Up Family."

Lauding praise to the American, Bucked Up wrote in the caption:

"We’re proud to officially welcome 2X major champion, powerhouse athlete, and game-changing content creator @brysondechambeau to the Bucked Up family! Bryson isn’t just redefining the game—he’s disrupting limits on and off the course. His relentless pursuit of performance, both physically and mentally, embodies everything we stand for. See how Bryson gets Bucked Up in his fan-favorite YouTube series Break 50—new episode dropping later today!"

Interestingly, even Bryson DeChambeau, who has a net worth of $44 million (via Forbes), shared his excitement for his new sponsorship deal with the pre-workout and drinks company. He shared a picture of himself promoting the Bucked Up product, along with a caption that reads:

"It's official, I'm @buckedup."

Still from Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram story/@brysondechambeau

Notably, ahead of the start of the 2025 season of LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau's team, Crushers GC, signed a deal with Reebok, and just within a few months, he signed a sponsorship deal with a drinks brand.

Aside from his golf, DeChambeau is also known for his social media content and has an active presence on different social media handles.

Bryson DeChambeau drops a new Break 50 video

Last year, DeChambeau was in the headlines for his Break 50 challenge. The American has collaborated with several renowned personalities, such as Donald Trump, Paige Spiranac, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and John Daly for his YouTube Break 50 challenge.

On April 2, he dropped a new episode of his popular series, and in the recent episode, he collaborated with former Superbowl champion Matthew Stafford. The YouTube video has accumulated around 504K views in just 12 hours of its release.

One of his most popular Break 50 videos was with US President Donald Trump, which he dropped ahead of the 2024 election. The video has so far garnered a total of 14 million views, while the one with John Daly has around 6.8 million, and with Phil Mickelson, it had 3.2 million.

In addition to the Break 50 Challenge, Bryson DeChambeau is also known for his Course Record series, which he started in 2024. Last month, he dropped a recent episode of the series, where he attempted to break the record at Hackberry Creek Golf Course.

DeChambeau boasts around 1.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

