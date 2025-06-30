  • home icon
  $46M LIV Golf star secures Open Championship 2025 in Royal Portrush spot after Dallas playoff thriller

$46M LIV Golf star secures Open Championship 2025 in Royal Portrush spot after Dallas playoff thriller

By Shobhit Kukreti
Published Jun 30, 2025 03:18 GMT
Reignwood Icons of Football Golf Tournament - Source: Getty
LIV Golf star Sergio Garcia earns Open Championship 2025 qualification (Image Source: Getty)

LIV Golf star Sergio Garcia has bagged a spot at the Open Championship 2025 despite an underwhelming outing in Dallas. The Spaniard finished as the highest non-exempted player ahead of the fourth major's deadline to secure the berth.

On Sunday, June 29, Garcia tied for 25th after finishing at 3-over across three rounds at LIV Golf Dallas. While he didn't earn any points from the result, he now sits fifth in the season-long standings. Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Dallas winner Patrick Reed are the four players above him, but each of them has already earned an exemption into the Open Championship.

The Open Championship 2025 will mark Garcia's 26th appearance at the oldest major and first since 2022. The event is scheduled from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The $46 million-worth Spanish legend expressed his feelings following his qualification.

"It's going to be my second time playing at Royal Portrush, and it's obviously nice," he said as per LIV Golf. "It's one of the goals that you have at the beginning of the year, to try to play as many majors as you can with the limitations that we have."
"I didn't help myself very much the last three months, but I'm glad that I got enough work done in the first third of the year, I guess, in the first part of the season. I'm excited about it, and hopefully I'll play well," he added.

Garcia has had a decent season on the LIV so far and has posted three top-ten finishes, including a win at Hong Kong. Speaking of majors, the 45-year-old missed the cut at the Masters Tournament and tied for 67th at the PGA Championship. Last month, he failed to qualify for the US Open by just one stroke. This was the first time in 25 years that he did not play in the event.

How has Sergio Garcia performed at the Open Championship so far? Exploring the LIV Golf star's record

Garcia has made 20 cuts in his 25 Open Championship appearances and has notched thirteen top-25 finishes. He has converted five of them into top-10s, including runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2014.

Here's a look at Garcia's results in the Open Championship so far:

  • 1996 – CUT
  • 1998 – T29
  • 1999 – CUT
  • 2000 – T36
  • 2001 – T9
  • 2002 – T8
  • 2003 – T10
  • 2004 – CUT
  • 2005 – T5
  • 2006 – T5
  • 2007 – P2
  • 2008 – T51
  • 2009 – T38
  • 2010 – T14
  • 2011 – T9
  • 2012 – CUT
  • 2013 – T21
  • 2014 – T2
  • 2015 – T6
  • 2016 – T5
  • 2017 – T37
  • 2018 – CUT
  • 2019 – T67
  • 2021 – T19
  • 2022 – T68
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
