Michael Block qualifies for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club

The PGA Professional Championship, a qualifying event for the 2025 PGA Championship, was held this week in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Michael Block was a part of the 312-man field in the race to finish in the top 20 to earn a chance to play at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in May.

Michael Block tied for third place with a total 72-hole score of 4 under par. The 48-year-old is known for his spectacular performance at the 2023 PGA Championship, where he tied for 15th place. He caught the attention of several players and fans alike by carding in rounds of 70, 70, 70, and 71 at Oak Hill.

Block also recorded a stellar ace during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship on the 151-yard-long, par-3, 15th hole. As the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, Block made history as the record holder for the highest finish by a club professional in the PGA Championship since 1986.

Not only did Michael Block receive an exemption into the 2024 PGA Championship, but he also went on to sign sponsorship deals with TaylorMade and several other big brands shortly after his top-15 finish.

The Mississippi State University alum missed the cut at the Major Championship last year. As a result, he needed to finish inside the top 20 this week to earn the chance to make his seventh appearance at the PGA Championship.

Block was able to do so with his son, Ethan, caddying for him this week. In a post on social media, the head professional disclosed that his son will continue to be on his bag for the 2025 PGA Championship in Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club.

How many players have already qualified for the 2025 PGA Championship?

Before the PGA Professional Championship, 75 of the 156-man field for the 2025 PGA Championship was announced. The list includes past champions of the tournament, past winners of the last five editions of Major championships, and more.

Here's a look at the 75 players who qualified for the upcoming PGA Championship (via Golfweek):

Ludvig Aberg

Rich Beem

Richard Bland

Keegan Bradley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Eugenio Chacarra

Wyndham Clark

John Daly

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Martin Kaymer

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

Marco Penge

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Tiger Woods

Y.E. Yang

Kevin Yu

