Michael Block qualifies for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club

The PGA Professional Championship, a qualifying event for the 2025 PGA Championship, was held this week in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Michael Block was a part of the 312-man field in the race to finish in the top 20 to earn a chance to play at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in May.
Michael Block tied for third place with a total 72-hole score of 4 under par. The 48-year-old is known for his spectacular performance at the 2023 PGA Championship, where he tied for 15th place. He caught the attention of several players and fans alike by carding in rounds of 70, 70, 70, and 71 at Oak Hill.
Block also recorded a stellar ace during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship on the 151-yard-long, par-3, 15th hole. As the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, Block made history as the record holder for the highest finish by a club professional in the PGA Championship since 1986.
Not only did Michael Block receive an exemption into the 2024 PGA Championship, but he also went on to sign sponsorship deals with TaylorMade and several other big brands shortly after his top-15 finish.
The Mississippi State University alum missed the cut at the Major Championship last year. As a result, he needed to finish inside the top 20 this week to earn the chance to make his seventh appearance at the PGA Championship.
Block was able to do so with his son, Ethan, caddying for him this week. In a post on social media, the head professional disclosed that his son will continue to be on his bag for the 2025 PGA Championship in Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club.
How many players have already qualified for the 2025 PGA Championship?
Before the PGA Professional Championship, 75 of the 156-man field for the 2025 PGA Championship was announced. The list includes past champions of the tournament, past winners of the last five editions of Major championships, and more.
Here's a look at the 75 players who qualified for the upcoming PGA Championship (via Golfweek):
- Ludvig Aberg
- Rich Beem
- Richard Bland
- Keegan Bradley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Wyndham Clark
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Lee Hodges
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Martin Kaymer
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- Marco Penge
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Tiger Woods
- Y.E. Yang
- Kevin Yu