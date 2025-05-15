4x PGA Tour winner recreates iconic John Daly moment in opening round of the 2025 PGA Championship

Back when he was a pro golfer on the PGA Tour, John Daly could be seen smoking regularly. Despite being a professional athlete, the golfer didn't refrain much from drinking and smoking, and that sometimes meant doing the latter on the golf course.

Even today, though he's on the PGA Tour Champions now, he still smokes regularly on the golf course. It has even inspired one current PGA Tour player to do the same.

At the PGA Championship, Si Woo Kim decided to emulate the fan-favorite golfer and lit a cigarette to smoke while walking to his tee shot. The 4-time PGA Tour winner and his caddie were walking over before Kim bent over to put a tee in, and he could be plainly seen smoking a cigarette.

Kim is not the only golfer to take after Daly. Charley Hull recently gave up smoking, but she went viral for signing autographs while smoking on the golf course a couple of years ago. Now, Kim isn't signing, but he is smoking in the middle of a Major tournament round.

Kim's mid-round smoke break may or may not help him. At the time of writing, the 29-year-old golfer is one under par through 15 holes. It has him four strokes back of Stephan Jaeger and Ryan Gerard, who are tied for first.

Reporter once revealed iconic John Daly smoking moment

A couple of years ago, golf reporter Will Brinson revealed an iconic John Daly story. He's known for smoking on the golf course, but this story only cemented that and drove home how much he did it.

John Daly has smoked on the golf course a lot (Image via Getty)

At the 2008 Wyndham Championship, Brinson followed Daly around. He said via Talk Sport:

"Best part of the week was following Daly around for a practice round either [Tuesday] or [Wednesday]. Followed him for 18 holes, hawking his every move, taking meticulous notes every time he reached for his golf bag, took a bite or a sip or a puff."

He added with the final count:

"The final tally of literally everything he put into his body over a full 18 holes: 21 cigs, 12 Diet Cokes, 6 packs of Peanut M&M's, 0.0 ounces of water."

John Daly did not end up winning that tournament. It was won by Carl Pettersson, who shot an impressive -21 and was two shots clear of Scott McCarron in that week almost two decades ago.

