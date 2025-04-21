4x PGA Tour winner reveals his hunting and fishing agenda after loss at RBC Heritage

Brian Harman shared his plans for hunting and fishing after missing out on the title at the 2025 RBC Heritage. The American golfer had a good outing at the recently concluded PGA Tour signature event. He was in contention for the title, but with the final round of 69, he settled in T3 place.

During the press conference of the RBC Heritage on April 20, Brian Harman was asked about his plans after the tournament. In response, the four-time PGA Tour winner said (via ASAP Sports):

"turkeys aren't going to be safe the next few days"

Brian Harman is known for hunting animals. He, however, received some criticism for his hobby over the years, but in one of his articles for Golf Digest back in 2023, Harman talked about his interest in hunting animals, saying:

"We're one generation removed from all living in the woods, you know what I mean? So I post a lot of pictures of the animals I harvest, and I get a lot of flack for it on Twitter and Instagram and things like that, but for me I'm like, we're a generation or two removed from having to chase down every meal you had, so it's like just something I feel we should always respect."

Harman often shares pictures on his social media handles of his hunting activity. Meanwhile, on the greens, he has won the 2025 Valero Texas Open ahead of the Masters on the PGA Tour earlier this month.

Brian Harman talks about his performance at the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage 2025

Brian Harman at the RBC Heritage - Third Round - Source: Imagn

At the RBC Heritage 2025, Brian Harman started the campaign with a solid round of 66 and then carded 69 on the second day. He was fabulous with his game and played the next two rounds of 66 and 69.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, he talked about his performance at the tournament, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I enjoyed -- as you get older, you certainly take those times in contention. You sit around a little bit longer and try and soak it in a little bit. Just missed a couple swings on the back nine. If I had four or five swings back over the tournament, I think I would have been right there. I did my best, but still short."

Meanwhile, it was Justin Thomas who broke his nearly three-year winless streak to finally win a tournament on the PGA Tour at the 2025 RBC Heritage. He went on to defeat Andrew Novak, who was looking for his maiden win on the circuit, in a playoff to win the event. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler settled in T8 place with Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim.

