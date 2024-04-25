The 2024 UAE Challenge will be played at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club from April 25 to 28. Oscar Craig makes his Challenge Tour Debut with his step-father Tommy Fleetwood as his caddy.

Oscar Craig won the Ras Al Khaimah Men's Open by one stroke to qualify for the 2024 UAE Challenge. He shot a 3-under 69 round to tie for 13th after the first round of the Challenge.

Craig is currently the leading amateur on the DP World Tour's UAE Challenge. He played a bogey-free round with three birdies aided by Tommy Fleetwood on his bag.

The 17-year-old amateur widely benefits from having a former Challenge Tour player helping him out on the course. Oscar is four shots behind leaders Wilco Nienaber, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, and Joshua Berry who are at 7-under.

World No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood has seven titles on the DP World Tour. Fleetwood earned his PGA Tour Card through the Challenge Tour in 2011 by winning the Kazakhstan Open.

Oscar Craig told DP World Tour reporters ahead of his first round:

"I feel good to be fair, but I’m dead nervous. It’s like excitement nerves, but I’ve got Tommy on the bag this week, which kind of helps the nerves a bit. I’ve been traveling with him a little bit, going on Tour and stuff, so I’ve kind of learned what the vibe is. I’m just going to try and get on with it and play the golf I know I can.”

Tommy Fleetwood's 2024 season

Tommy Fleetwood has played eight events this season on the PGA Tour, making seven cuts. He has three top-10 finishes and three top-25 finishes.

Fleetwood ranks 11th on the Official World Golf Rankings. He is 36th on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 639 points. The PGA Tour star is 35th on the Official Money List with $2,121,394 made in season earnings.

Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for third with Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at the 2024 Masters with 4-under. His regular caddie Ian Finnis could not caddie for him at the Major due to an illness.

Fleetwood had Augusta National's former caddie master Gray Moore on his bag to lead him to the best finish of his career at the Masters.

Fleetwood's most recent event played was the 2024 RBC Heritage. He finished tied for 49th following his Masters finish a week earlier. He carded a final-round score of 69 to finish the tournament at 3-under through 72 holes.