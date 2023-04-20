5 best golf balls to buy in 2023

Knowing the best golf balls to buy is very important, no questions asked. Correct golf balls are an essential requirement for any player, as they influence the performance, accuracy, and distance of the shots. Therefore, choosing the right one for each level and style of play may define the success of a competitor.

Features, quality, and expert ratings are among the characteristics to consider when deciding on the best golf ball to buy. Based on these and other elements, we have compiled a Top 5 list of the best golf balls to buy in 2023, and here we present it to you.

These are the balls you can't miss in your bag if you want to improve your game and enjoy this sport to the fullest.

#1 Titleist Pro V1

Titleist @Titleist Pro V1 Golf ball



This is the most popular ball used by professionals worldwide and is definitely one of the best golf balls to buy. It offers an optimal combination of distance, control, and spin, thanks to its high-speed core, its elastomer urethane cover, and its aerodynamic design of 388 dimples.

The Titleist Pro V1 was launched in 2000 and has been a leader in innovation and quality ever since. It costs approximately $50 a dozen.

#2 Callaway Chrome Soft

Another of the best golf balls to buy is the softest and most comfortable ball in the Callaway brand, designed to offer a pleasant feel of contact with the club and great exit speed.

Its core is made up of two layers: an internal graphene layer that increases compression and an external polybutadiene layer that reduces spin. The cover is made of thermoplastic urethane with a hexagonal pattern of 332 dimples that improves stability and flight. It is priced at approximately $40 per dozen.

#3 TaylorMade TP5

The most versatile and balanced ball in the TaylorMade brand is also among the best golf balls to buy. It adapts to all types of players and conditions. Its core is made up of five layers: a very firm inner layer that generates speed, three intermediate layers that regulate spin, and a very soft outer layer that provides touch and control.

The cover is made of cast urethane with a 322-dimple design that optimizes flight and wind resistance. It is priced at approximately $45 a dozen.

#4 Srixon Z-Star

This is the most advanced and technological ball of the Srixon brand, which stands out for its performance on the green and its durability. Its core is made up of two layers: a very dense inner layer that increases energy and a lighter outer layer that reduces friction.

The cover is made of urethane with a special coating called Spin Skin that improves grip and spin. The design features 338 star-shaped dimples that promote high and long flight. The Srixon Z-Star is priced at approximately $35 a dozen.

#5 Bridgestone Tour B XS

Last, but not least, in our Top 5 of best golf balls to buy is the most customizable and adaptable ball for the Bridgestone brand. It allows the player to choose between different options according to their preferences and needs.

Its core is made up of three layers: a very solid inner layer that provides speed, an intermediate layer that modulates spin, and an outer layer that varies according to the model chosen (XS, X, RX or RXS).

The cover is made of urethane with a coating called Reactiv that changes its behavior according to the force of the impact. The design has 330 dimples in the shape of a double dimple that improves flight and distance. The Bridgestone Tour B XS is priced at approximately $40 a dozen.

