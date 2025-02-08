5 big-name golfers who failed to make the cut at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 ft. Max Homa

On Friday, February 7, Thomas Detry fired a 7-under 64 in the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 to take the 36-hole lead. Following Day 2, he sits at 12-under with a two-shot lead over Alex Smalley and Michael Kim.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a 5-under 66 to finish five strokes back after two rounds at the WM Phoenix Open. However, Hideki Matsuyama, another top-ranked player in action this week, barely made the cut at 2-under after shooting back-to-back 71s.

After two days of golf at TPC Scottsdale, the cut line was projected at 2-under, and several popular players failed to make it. In this article, we will look at five notable names who failed to advance to the weekend.

Trending

Five players who missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open 2025

1) Max Homa

Max Homa (Image Source: Imagn)

Max Homa carded a 5-over 76 in the opening round at TPC Scottsdale, meaning he needed a strong recovery on Day 2. Although he played much better on Friday, his 2-under 69 was not enough to make the cut.

This was Homa's first missed cut of the season, but two of his four starts were no-cut events. Besides, he had withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open after a poor first round.

2) Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel (Image Source: Imagn)

Billy Horschel carded rounds of 71 and 72 to finish at 1-over, missing the cut by three strokes.

3) Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover during the opening round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following a T3 finish last week, Lucas Glover had a contrasting result this week. After carding a 4-over 75 in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, he bounced back with a 4-under 67 on Friday. However, a bogey and a double bogey on Day 2 ultimately cost him the cut.

4) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

After shooting 72 and 69 in the two rounds, Matt Fitzpatrick fell just short of making the cut. He is still seeking his first top-10 finish of the season.

5) Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk during The Sentry (Image Source: Imagn)

Chris Kirk's struggles continued at the WM Phoenix Open, where he carded rounds of 72 and 74 to finish at 4-over after 36 holes. He has managed just one top-25 finish this season and has missed two cuts in five starts so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback