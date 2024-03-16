5 big-name golfers who failed to make The Players Championship 2024 cut ft. Justin Thomas

The Players Championship 2024 concluded its second round on Friday with Wyndham Clark in the lead. The 2023 US Open champion carded a second straight 65 to best the likes of Xander Schauffele and Nick Taylor.

Meanwhile, the event had the traditional 36 holes cut on Friday. That saw players like Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth crash out of the $25,000,000 event at TPC Sawgrass. The Florida event’s 144-player field was cut short to nearly half by the cut.

Let’s have a look at five big-name golfers who failed to make it to the weekend at The Players.

Five players who missed The Players Championship 2024 cut

1) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas at The Players Championship (Image via Getty)

Justin Thomas was among the favorites coming into The Players weekend. The 2021 Players champion, who never missed the cut in eight previous starts in the competition, has crashed out after two mistake-filled rounds.

The 30-year-old golfer scored 1-under 71 in the first round and followed it up with a 2-over 74 in the second.

2) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth at The Players Championship (Image via Getty)

Jordan Spieth’s struggles continued this week. The 30-year-old golfer failed to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass after a 2-over 74 in round 1 and an Even-par 72 in round 2.

Notably, this is Spieth’s sixth time missing the cut in 10 starts at the competition. This is also the first time the golfer has failed to make it to the weekend in this PGA Tour season, except for the Genesis Open where he was disqualified.

3) Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris at The Players Championship (Image via Getty)

Will Zalatoris was a longshot favorite for many this weekend. Coming off a T2 finish at the Genesis Invitational and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he seemed to be in form at TPC Sawgrass.

However, the 27-year-old failed to deliver and carded 1-over 73 in the first round. He followed it up with a 3-over 75 in the second, leading to a major drop in the leaderboard.

4) Justin Rose

Justin Rose at The Players Championship (Image via Getty)

Justin Rose’s rough start to the 2024 PGA Tour season continued at The Players. The World No.52 golfer missed the Friday cut for the second week in a row, after failing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rose carded a 2-under 70 in round 1 at TPC Sawgrass and followed it up with a forgettable 5-over 77 in round 2. He splashed two balls at 17 into the water, leading him out of the competition.

5) Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox at The Players Championship

Ryan Fox missed the cut at The Players, a day after making history in the competition.

The Australian became the first player in the event’s history to make consecutive eagles on Thursday. Notably, his eagles on Nos. 16 and 17 helped him card a 69, but he failed to keep the form and shot a forgettable 76 on Friday.

Webb Simpson, Keegan Bradley, Ben An, Lucas Glover, Luke List, Brandon Wu, Billy Horschel, Steve Stricker and Eric Cole are some other notable names who failed to make the 36-holes cut this week.