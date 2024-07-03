5 big-name golfers who failed to qualify for The Open Championship 2024 via final qualifying ft. Sergio Garcia

The final qualifying for the Open Championship 2024 took place on Tuesday, July 2, at Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, Burnham & Berrow, and West Lancashire. Approximately 288 golfers competed across these four golf courses to secure one of the 16 spots available for the year's final Major championship.

While Justin Rose and Sam Horsfield were among the popular names to qualify for the Open Championship, several big names missed out on qualifying for the Royal Troon after the 36-hole final qualifying.

In this article, we will look at five popular golfers who did not secure a spot at the Open Championship 2024.

5 big-name golfers who failed to qualify for The Open Championship 2024

1) Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia is a two-time runner-up at the Open Championship.

Sergio Garcia failed to qualify for the Open Championship after shooting 71 and 70 in two rounds. He missed the spot by just two shots as he tied for sixth at 3-under.

Last month he had qualified for the US Open after finishing as first alternate and had finished T13 at Pinehurst.

2) Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz during the LIV Golf Houston - Final Round

Carlos Ortiz also missed the spot at the Open Championship 2024 after posting 3-under in 36 holes at West Lancashire. He had shot 72 in the first round but recovered with a 69 in the second round. Howveer it wasn't enough as he fell two strokes short.

3) Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry drives during the Travelers Championship

Thomas Detry shot 75 and 71 in two rounds at Royal Cinque Ports and tied for 23rd after aggregating at 2-over.

4) Brendan Grace

Brendan Grace during the LIV Golf Singapore

After regulation 36 holes, Branden Grace tied with Jamie Rutherford and Luis Masaveu 2-under at Royal Cinque Ports. In the first playoff hole, all three settled for a par. Masaveu made a birdie on the second sudden death hole while Grace and Rutherford failed to convert their chances.

5) Eugenio Chacarra

Eugenio Chacarra during LIV Golf Miami - First Round

Eugenio started well at Royal Cinque Ports with a 4-under 68 in the first round. However, he completely lost his way in the second round as he shot 5-over 77 to miss the Open Championship spot.

