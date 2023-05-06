5 big name golfers who missed the cut at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship saw some shock exits after the completion of two rounds at Quail Hollow Club on Friday.

Tyler Hatton, Nate Lashley, and Wyndham Clark were impressive on Friday and made a significant jump from the first round to sit at the top of the leaderboard in a three-way tie.

However, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship also witnessed some of the biggest and most consistent performers on the Tour failing to make it to the weekend. Jordan Spieth, who was playing the event for the first time since 2013, carded a round of 6 over on Friday to crash out of the Quail Hollow Club.

Let us look at all the big names to miss the cut at this year's Wells Fargo Championship.

Five major players to miss the cut at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

1) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth at Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

Spieth was returning to the Quail Hollow Club after a decade, but it wasn't a memorable return for him. He started with a 1-over 72 in the first round on Thursday but it was quite recoverable in the second round for someone of Spieth's caliber.

Unfortunately, things went south for 13 times winner on PGA Tour as he carded 6-over 77, blowing up his chances of making it to the final two rounds. He dug in just two birdies but went on to hole six bogeys and a double bogey, denting his hopes to make the cut.

This is the third time Spieth has missed the cut this season after missing it in Sony Open and the Genesis Invitational.

2) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa during Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

Morikawa shot both rounds of 2-over 73 to end his journey at Quail Hollow Club this year at 4-over. After making 4 bogeys on Thursday, he went on to hole 6 more bogeys on Friday.

Morikawa started this year with a runner-up finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he was in a strong position at one point. Since then he has failed to make cuts in three events and has managed three top-10.

3) Kurt Kitayama

Kityama reacts to his shot at Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

Kurt Kitayama won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March but nothing has gone well for him since then. After failing to make the cut at Wells Fargo Championship on Friday, he has now missed four cuts in six events since then.

Currently 13th in the FedEx Cup standings, Kitayama began with a 5-over 76 on Thursday that included 5 bogeys and a triple bogey. Round two was somewhat better than the previous one as he managed to shoot 1-over 72 after holing two bogeys on the front nine, but it wasn't sufficient to make it to the weekend.

4) Jason Day

Jason Day lines up his put on the 13th green at Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

Jason Day missed the cut by a single stroke at Quail Hollow Club. After starting with 1-over 72 on Thursday, he was looking better in the second round with a score of 3-under after 16 holes.

Unfortunately, the 2018 champion at Wells Fargo found water on the penultimate hole and eventually had to settle for the double bogey. He shot 1-under 71 on Friday to aggregate at even par, 1 short of making the cut.

Day has been consistent this season with six top-10 finishes and 11 top-25 finishes in 14 appearances.

5) Sam Burns

Sam Burns hitting from a bunker during the practice round of the Wells Fargo Championship

Burns shot 71 in both the rounds which meant he had to take an early flight home. This was his third missed cut this season after missing the cut at the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has secured one win this year at WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay.

