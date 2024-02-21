5 big-name golfers missing from the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

The PGA Tour now moves to Vallarta, Mexico, for the 2024 Mexico Open, which will be played from Thursday, February 22, to Sunday, February 24, at Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course. This will be the third edition of the event that will be played at Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course.

The 131-player field for the 2024 Mexico Open will feature only four of the top 50 players. Since it is not the signature event, top players are not required to play at this week's event.

Here's a look at the top five players missing from the Mexico Open 2024 field.

Top 5 golfers not playing the 2024 Mexico Open

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler during the Genesis Invitational 2024

After playing straight for three weeks, Scottie Scheffler is skipping this week's event as he is not featured on the playing field for the Mexico Open. He has never competed at this event in his career, and this year is not going to be any different.

2) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy is also not competing at the 2024 Mexico Open in Vidanta. So far, he has competed only in two PGA Tour events in 2024. Besides, he started the season with two DP World Tour events.

3) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm was runner-up at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Jon Rahm was the runner-up at last year's Mexico Open and had won the event the previous year. However, this time he will be absent from the event after switching to LIV Golf after the 2022–23 season. He has played two events on the Saudi-backed circuit, and his team, Legion XIII, won the team event at Mayakoba.

4) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland during the Genesis Invitational - Final Round

Viktor Hovland is also skipping the Vidanta Vallarta event. He has played only three events this season and has yet to make a top-10 finish. He had a great 2022–23 season, as he won three titles on the PGA Tour and also became the FedEx Cup champion.

5) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele plays a second shot on the 13th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational

Xander Schauffele is not competing at the 2024 Mexico Open after playing five events so far. He has made 39 consecutive appearances on the PGA Tour and currently holds the longest active streak on the Tour at the moment. This year, he has already made four top-10s in five starts.