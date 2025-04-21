5 big-name golfers missing from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans feat. Scottie Scheffler

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will take place at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana, from April 24-27. It will be a team event, with golfers pairing up for alternating rounds of fourball (best ball) and foursomes (alternating shot). This event will feature 80 teams, with the top 33 teams (plus ties) advancing after the 36-hole cutoff.

This event will feature 160 golfers, but some well-known names will be absent. Here are 5 big golfers that will miss the Zurich Classic this year:

#5 Xander Schauffele

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Xander Schauffele won the Zurich Classic in 2022. In that event, he teamed up with Patrick Cantlay to lift the trophy. Despite his good track record at the event, the 31-year-old is expected to skip it this year. According to rumors and some reports, Schauffele is still recovering from a rib injury suffered in 2024.

#4 Justin Thomas

RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 31-year-old Justin Thomas has won the PGA Championship twice in his career. He recently won the RBC Heritage, finishing with an impressive score of 17 under par. Despite this outstanding performance, Thomas tied with Andrew Novak but later gained the edge in the playoffs.

Following his victory, Thomas is set to miss the Zurich Classic. Surprisingly, neither the PGA Tour nor the golfer has provided an explanation for his absence.

#3 Jordan Spieth

RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Jordan Spieth suffered a massive wrist injury last year, prompting surgery in August 2024. While the 31-year-old had previously returned to the game, his participation has been limited due to wrist recovery. This is why Spieth is set to miss this year's Zurich Classic.

Spieth's wrist issues began in May 2023 and were exacerbated by a re-injury in late 2023, which resulted in ulnar nerve damage. Despite early attempts at rest and rehabilitation, the injury persisted, necessitating surgical intervention.

#2 Jon Rahm

The Masters - Round Three - Source: Getty

Jon Rahm had a strong performance at the Masters this year. He was consistent in his performance and finished three shots under par. Rahm's game helped him break into the top 15 and finish the tournament in 14th place. Now that the Masters is over, Rahm has returned to the Saudi-backed league.

Rahm joined LIV Golf in December 2023 and has since been ineligible to compete in PGA Tour events, including this year's Zurich Classic.

#1 Scottie Scheffler

RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Currently ranked the world's number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler recently failed to defend his Masters title. After this loss, Scheffler has decided to take a break from the game as a result of several factors that are influencing his game.

He will not be competing in the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to a variety of factors, the most significant of which are a hand injury sustained during the offseason and subsequent scheduling decisions.

