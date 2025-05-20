5 big-name golfers to watch out for at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge ft. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is going to start from May 22 to May 25. This year, the event will be held at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The purse money for the event is $9.5 million, with the winner receiving $1.71 million. The competition will include 135 players, including several fan favourites.

Ad

In this article, we'll explore five of the big-name golfers who are expected to win the tournament.

#5 Davis Riley

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Davis Riley is the defending champion of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, and he has been in excellent form recently. In the initial events of the season, he missed the cut in the majority of them. However, at the PGA Championship, he performed admirably, finishing tied for second place. He was only 5 strokes behind the champion, Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Trending

#4 Jordan Spieth

PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth has won three Majors on the PGA Tour. He is a Texas native and may be able to exploit that advantage to beat the other 134 participants in the competition.

Ad

Spieth's recent performance at the PGA Championship did not go well, as he missed the cut. After two rounds, he finished two shots over par, which dashed his chances for a career Grand Slam.

#3 Max Homa

PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Max Homa is currently ranked 83rd in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has a terrific track record in Texas, so he still has a good chance of winning the whole thing. Homa recently had a roller coaster performance at the PGA Championship, where he performed admirably in the first few rounds before collapsing.

Ad

He started with +2 and -7 in the first two rounds but concluded with +5 and +6, tying for 60th place in the tournament.

#2 Collin Morikawa

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa has six career PGA Tour victories and three top-10 finishes in 2025. He is in fantastic form and has a good chance of winning the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Morikawa had two second-place finishes this season. He finished the season's second Major tied for 50th place, four strokes over par.

Ad

#1 Scottie Scheffler

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, is always the center of attention whichever tournament he participates in. The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is coinciding with Scheffler's peak season performance. He, too, is a Texas resident, which gives him an advantage over the other players. Scheffler is currently on a two-win streak, having won both the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship.

Aside from these, there are a few additional golfers who can excel at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, including Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More