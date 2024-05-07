5 big-name golfers to watch at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 ft. Daniel Berger

The PGA Tour will head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this week for the first-ever Myrtle Beach Classic, which will be played from Thursday, May 9, to Sunday, May 12 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Since the Myrtle Beach Classic is the opposite field event, it will lack most of the top-ranked players on the PGA Tour. The top stars will be competing at the Wells Fargo Championship this week.

However as the Quail Hollow Club event is a limited 70-player-field event, the Myrtle Beach Classic field will feature many PGA Tour winners trying their luck in the opposite field event. Here's a look at five top names competing at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

5 big golfers competing at the Myrtle Beach Classic

1) Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger during The CJ Cup Byron Nelson - Round One

After battling with injuries for nearly one and a half years, Daniel Berger returned to the PGA Tour this season. The start was tough as he missed four of the first six cuts. However, he seems to have found some consistency lately and has only missed one cut in the past four starts.

Last week, Berger finished T13 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, his best finish so far this season. Fans can expect him to gain confidence from last week's result and put up a good show at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

2) Erik Van Rooyen

Erik Van Rooyen at the RBC Heritage

Erik Van Rooyen is another name expected to do well this week at the opposite field event. In 12 appearances this season, he has made nine cuts including six top-25s. Besides, he came close to winning the third title on the PGA Tour at the Cognizant Classic, where he finished T2.

Speaking of recent form, the South African golfer has made two back-to-back cuts after missing two straight cuts at the Players Championship and the Valero Texas Open.

3) Davis Riley

Davis Riley during the CJ Cup Byron Nelson - Round Three

Davis Riley is another name in action at the Myrtle Beach Classic. After winning his first title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last year and registering four other top-5 finishes in the past two seasons, he has been struggling this year.

Riley has missed seven cuts in 13 starts in the 2024 season. However, recently he seemed to have found a bit of consistency, making three top-30 finishes in the past four starts.

4) Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox during the Masters

Although Ryan Fox is winless on the PGA Tour, he has four wins on the DP World Tour and three of them came in the last two seasons.

The World No. 61 golfer will be one of the top-ranked players in action at the Myrtle Beach this week. Speaking of recent form, he missed the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson but finished T4 at the Zurich Classic the previous week.

5) Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace will feature at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 field

Matt Wallace was in contention at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on all four days but eventually settled for a T4 finish. However, this week, he'll be looking to complete the unfinished business and secure his second win on the PGA Tour.