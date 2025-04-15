5 big name golfers to watch at the RBC Heritage 2025 ft. Scottie Scheffler

Following the conclusion of the Masters, now the next stop for the PGA Tour players is the RBC Heritage. The four-day event will start this Thursday, April 17, and will have its finale on Sunday, April 20.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 winner of the event, is one of the top-ranked players who will compete in the event. He will return to defend the title in a field that also consists of some other top-ranked players such as Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay. Here are the top 5 players to watch at the RBC Heritage 2025:

5 big name golfers to watch at the RBC Heritage 2025

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler will return at the RBC Heritage to defend his title. He has been having a decent time on the PGA Tour this season and it would be interesting to see if he could win on the circuit this week.

The World No. 1 has so far competed in a total of seven tournaments and was the runner-up in one, the Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last outing at the Masters, he settled in solo fourth place.

#2 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image Source: Imagn)

Another big name to watch at the RBC Heritage 2025 is Collin Morikawa. The 28-year-old American golfer started the season with a solo second place at The Sentry. He has so far been impressive with his game on the Tour and recorded some decent finishes.

He settled in T17 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and also at the Genesis Invitational, while he was runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. After two solo second finishes in the season, it would be interesting to see if he could finally win his first event of the year at the RBC Heritage.

#3 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)

Patrick Cantlay has been enjoying a decent time on the PGA Tour so far. He settled in T15 at The Sentry and then T5 at The American Express. Out of the eight tournaments he played in the 2025 PGA Tour, the American had two finishes in the top 10.

Cantlay started the season with a T15 finish at the Sentry. He has two finishes in the top 10 this season and after the Masters, he will next play at the RBC Heritage.

#4 Corey Conners

Corey Conners (Image Source: Imagn)

Corey Conners grabbed the attention last week at the Augusta National event. He was having an amazing outing at the major but struggled in the final round when he carded a round 75 and settled in T8 place. He will also tee off at the RBC Heritage.

In his PGA Tour season, Conners played in ten events. He has been having an amazing year so far and recorded five finishes in the top 10 and will be back on the greens this week.

#5 Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (Image Source: Imagn)

After recording a T5 finish at the Masters, Sungjae Im will return to play this week at the RBC Heritage. He has been having a good time on the PGA Tour in 2025, and it would be interesting to see if he could carry the momentum at the RBC Heritage.

He has so far competed in 11 PGA Tour events this season and has three finishes in the top 10. However, he has also missed three cuts this season. His best finish was the solo third at The Sentry.

