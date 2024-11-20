5 big-name golfers to watch at The RSM Classic ft. Ludvig Aberg

The next stop for PGA Tour golfers is this week's The RSM Classic, which will commence on Thursday, November 21, and conclude on Sunday, November 24. The final tournament of FedExCup Fall will be held at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The RSM Classic will be the last chance for golfers to earn their PGA Tour card and for an exemption into signature events. The event has a prize purse of $7.6 million and the winner will take home $1.368 million.

Here is a list of the top 5 golfers to watch out for at The RSM Classic:

5 big-name golfers to watch at The RSM Classic

#1. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg will be back on the course after more than 10 weeks to defend his title. Last year, the World No. 4 won the last year's tournament by four strokes over Mackenzie Hughes. It was his first and only PGA Tour win so far.

Trending

Aberg last competed in the 2024 Tour Championship. He underwent surgery on his left knee to repair a torn medial meniscus. He has been preparing for the RSM Classic for more than six weeks. Talking to Golf Channel, he said:

"I feel 100 percent, otherwise I wouldn't be here. I'm actually a little bit stronger now than I was before, so that's good."

Aberg has had a great 2024 season with eight top-10 and 13 top-25 finishes in 19 starts. He finished 16th in the FedExCup standings.

#2. Brian Harman

Brian Harman is the second top-25 golfer to compete at the RSM Classic. The three-time PGA Tour winner last competed in the BMW Championship where he failed to advance to the Tour Championship and finished 31st in the FedExCup standings.

The World No. 24 has a great record at the tournament. He tied for second in 2022 and finished T14 in 2020. Further, he has had three top-10 finishes including a runner-up at the Players Championship this year.

#3. Austin Eckroat

Austin Eckroat will be making his second appearance at the RSM Classic. Last year, he tied for eighth at the tournament. The World No. 35 has had an exemplary 2024 season where he won the Cognizant Classic.

Eckroat has eight top-25 finishes in 26 starts this year. He comes to the tournament after a win at the World Wide Technology by one stroke over Justin Lower and Carson Young.

#4. Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka will be on the field after the 2024 Tour Championship. He tied for 27th in the standings. In the last four starts at the RSM Classic, he has missed three cuts. He tied for 44th in 2021.

In 23 starts on the PGA Tour, he has had four top-10 finishes and 11 top-25 finishes. He'll look to win this year too after winning a tournament in the last two years.

#5. Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy has had a great record at the tournament. In the last five starts at RSM Classic, he has three top-10 finishes. He tied for fifth last year.

The World No. 39 will be on the field after the BMW Championship where he failed to advance to the Tour Championship. He finished 35th in the FedExCup standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback