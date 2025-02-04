5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field ft. Rory McIlroy

After the conclusion of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour players are gearing up to compete at the WM Phoenix Open. The 90th edition of the tournament will be held at TPC Scottsdale- Stadium Course from Thursday, February 6, 2024.

132 players are part of the field for the tournament including big names like Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka and more. However, some big names are missing from this week's field including Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Here are the top 5 golfers who are missing from the field of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

#1 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy won his first tournament on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week. However, he'll not be competing this week at the WM Phoenix Open.

He last competed in the tournament in 2023 and tied for 32nd. Speaking about the course, he had said (via PGA Tour):

"Yeah, look, I wouldn't say that this is a golf course that sets up terribly well for me. I struggle off the tee here. I feel like all the fairway bunkers are right in my landing zones."

McIlroy competed in 26 tournaments in 2024. He had said that he'd be cutting his tournaments to 18 or 20 from 2025 onwards. As per his website, he'll next compete at the Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines Golf Course from February 13 to 16, 2025.

#2 Xander Schauffele

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is also missing from the field. The PGA Tour player has been recovering from a rib injury since late 2024. He played through the rib injury at the Sentry and tied for 30th at the tournament. He withdrew from American Express to focus on recovery.

#3 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg started the year with a splendid T5 finish at the Sentry. He then scored an impressive 63 in the first round at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, he battled illness after the round and scored 75, 74 and 79 in the later rounds. He withdrew after a poor first round at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am citing illness. He's not listed in the field for the WM Phoenix Open.

#4 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland finished 12th in the FedEx Cup standings last year. He started the 2025 season with the Sentry where he tied for 36th. Last week, he competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he tied for 22nd.

Hovland has withdrawn from the WM Phoenix Open without giving any reason. In a press conference before the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he said that he was frustrated with his game

#5 Collin Morikawa

The 27-year-old will not be competing in this week's Phoenix Open. However, he'll compete on Tuesday, February 4 in a TGL match against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club.

