5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 ft. Rory McIlroy

The PGA Tour now heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 which will take place at the Colonial Country Club from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26.

Since the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 is taking place just a few days after the PGA Championship, a lot of big-name players have decided to skip the tournament. However, 11 of the top 30 ranked players in OWGR will still be in action this week, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Here's a look at the five big names on the PGA Tour who are absent from the Colonial Golf Course event.

5 top PGA Tour stars absent from the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024

1) Xander Schauffele

Xander Scahuffele celebrates after winning the 2024 PGA Championship

After winning the PGA Championship last Sunday, Xander Schauffele is skipping the Colonial. He is the highest-ranked player absent from the playing field of this week's event.

Schauffele has played here four times and has made just two cuts. His T3 finish in 2020 was his best result at the event.

2) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the 2024 PGA Championship: Round Three

Rory McIlroy is also skipping the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 after finishing T12 at Valhalla. His lone appearance here came in 2020, where he tied for 32nd.

McIlroy has had a great season so far and has registered wins at the Zurich Classic and the Wells Fargo Championship.

3) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark missed the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship

Wyndham Clark is another big name who has skipped the Charles Schwab Challenge. He has competed here four times and only once has made it to the weekend.

Speaking of the season, Clark has registered one win and two runner-up finishes this season but has missed the cut in both Majors so far.

4) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovalnd during the Masters

Initially, Viktor Hovland was listed in the playing field for Colonial but decided to pull out later. He was part of the event in the last two editions and tied for 16th last year.

Hovland made a third-place finish at the PGA Championship last week, which was his best performance this season so far.

5) Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg skips the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ludvig Aberg is another top-ranked player who will not compete at the Colonial this week. He had also missed the Wells Fargo Championship a week before the PGA Championship, citing injury issues.

The Swedish star missed the cut at Valhalla last week but had finished runner-up at the Augusta.