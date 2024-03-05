5 big-name PGA Tour players missing from the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

The PGA Tour now heads to Orlando, Florida for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational which will take place at the Bay Hill Golf Club from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 11.

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be the fourth Signature event of this year and will feature most of the top players on the PGA Tour. The playing field at the Bay Hill will be short with only 69 golfers competing for the purse size of the $20 million.

Only a few top players will not be seen in action this week at Bay Hill. Here's a look at the five top PGA Tour stars absent from the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024:

5 top PGA Tour stars absent from the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

1) Tony Finau

Tony Finau during the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau is the only player missing among those eligible for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Having played in all three Signature events so far, but he didn't make it to the top ten. His last start was at the Mexico Open where he finished T13.

In five previous starts at the Bay Hill, Finau has made the cut three times and last year's T24 finish was his best result so far.

2) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods during the Genesis Invitational - Round Two

Since pulling out of the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods is skipping another event. He was caught with flu and dehydration during the second day at Riviera Country Club and hasn't played an event since then. He is expected to return at the Players Championship next week.

Woods has an incredible record at the Bay Hill as he has won the event eight times in his career including four straight wins from 2000-2003. In his 18 starts at the event, he only missed the cut here in his debut in 1994 when he was still an amateur.

3) K.H. Lee

K.H. Lee during the The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

K.H. is also absent from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The World No. 85 golfer was previously listed in the playing field for the opposite-field event at the Puerto Rico Open. However, he pulled out of the event with no specified reason.

Lee has made four starts at Bay Hill and made the cut thrice, with T42 being his best result.

4) Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre during the Mexico Open at Vidanta

World No. 68 Robert MacIntyre is also missing from the playing field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational but he is competing at the Puerto Rico Open 2024.

MacIntyre has one top-ten finish in his rookie PGA Tour season so far. The Scotsman's only appearance at Bay Hill came in 2021 where he finished T36.

5) Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox during the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ryan Fox finished T14 in his debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year. However, this time he will not have the opportunity to improve from last year's performance as the event's field has been cut short.

The Word No. 42nd golfer had finished 124th in the FedEx Cup last season which made him out of the Signature events this season. The Kiwi star was last seen playing at the Cognizant Classic where he finished T49.