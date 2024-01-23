5 big-name PGA Tour stars missing from the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open ft. Rory McIlroy

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is all set to be held from January 24 to 27 at the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. A total of 156 golfers are all set to tee off, as 2023 champion Max Homa aims to defend his title.

Boasting a prize purse of $9 million, the tournament is a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour season. However, there are a few notable golfers who will not be making an appearance this year. Here are 5 names that are set to miss the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

5 big names set to miss the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Rory McIlroy

Like almost every other season, Rory McIlroy has begun his 2024 season on the DP World Tour. He has participated in the season opening Dubai Invitational and even won the Dubai Desert Classic last week.

McIlroy is known to miss out on the first few events of the PGA Tour, as he begins his season on the DP World Tour. The same is the case this year, as McIlroy will sit out the Farmers Insurance Open.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas recently pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open, the first tournament he was supposed to make an appearance in for the 2024 season. While he will not be a part of this tournament, he will continue his campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The reason for his withdrawal is not known, but it was officially confirmed by the PGA Tour communications on January 22.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler recently severed his sponsorship with Farmers Insurance and has now also withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open. After breaking the partnership, he also opted out of the tournament. While Fowler has been a regular at the tournament for over a decade, he will not be present at the 2024 edition.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm announced his shock exit from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf series in December, ahead of the 2024 season. The World No. 3 recently also got suspended from the PGA Tour, which means he will not be a part of any of the events this year, other than the Majors.

Nick Dunlap

Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap recently won the American Express and created history by becoming the first amateur to do so since 1991. While he can now be a part of all future PGA Tour events, he has decided to pull out of the Farmers Insurance Open in order to take time and process his recent win.