5 big names in danger of missing the cut after the first round of the 2024 US Open ft. Tiger Woods and Wyndham Clark

The opening round of the 2024 US Open concluded with Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy shooting 5-under 65 to take an early one-shot lead. Ludvig Åberg also started well with a 4-under 66 to sit in third after the first round.

While the usual names were again at the top of the leaderboard, few biggies didn't have a great start to the US Open. A few former winners, including defending champion Wyndham Clark, are on the verge of missing the cut if they have a similar round on Friday, June 14, as well.

Here's a look at five top names who are on the verge of missing the weekend at the US Open.

Trending

Five top names who might miss the cut at the 2024 US Open

1) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods during the US Open, Round One

Tiger Woods started the round with a birdie on the first hole, but the birdies dried up, and he went on to bogey five holes in a seven-hole stretch. He then made two more bogeys and a birdie in the last six holes to finish the round at 4-over 74.

Woods is currently tied for 86th and will need a little bit of work on Friday to keep him inside the cutline.

2) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark during the 2024 US Open, Round One

Wyndham Clark carded a 3-over 73 in the opening round. His round consisted of four bogeys and just one birdie. Although he is currently placed at T65, he will need a solid second day to safely reach the weekend.

3) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson during the 2024 US Open, Round One

Dustin Johnson also started his week at Pinehurst with a 4-over 74 and was tied for 86th.

The 2016 US Open champion will hope for a better round on Friday.

4) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas during the 2024 US Open, Round One

Justin Thomas had a worrisome start at Pinehurst as he bogeyed three back-to-back holes to finish the front nine at 38. The back nine was even worse, as he made five bogeys before making a birdie on the final hole.

With nine bogeys and two birdies, the two-time major champion shot 77 in the first round and is now on the verge of missing the fourth cut in his past five major appearances.

5) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland during the US Open, Round One

Viktor Hovland didn't have an ideal beginning to his week at Pinehurst, as he posted an 8-over 78 on Thursday. He made two birdies, six bogeys, and two double bogeys.

Hovland will be hoping for a miraculous recovery on Friday to save himself from missing the cut at the US Open 2024.