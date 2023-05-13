5 big names who missed the 4-under cut at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson witnessed some surprising early exits on Friday, May 12, after the completion of two rounds at the TPC Craig Ranch.

While local boy Scottie Scheffler jumped to the top on Day 2, first-round leader Seung-yul slipped to the tied 14th place. However, there were several names who were not expected to leave the tournament this early.

Here's a look at five big names to not make it to the weekend at AT&T Byron Nelson.

1) Scott Stallings

Stallings was never really able to find the rhythm in the tournament. First, he opened with a 1-under 70, which was followed by another poor score of 2-over 73.

Eight bogeys over two days meant Stallings would miss another cut after missing out in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. This was the fifth instance this year that he didn't make it to the weekend.

2) Maverick McNealy

McNealy had a rough start at AT&T Byron Nelson when he carded 1-over 72 on Day 1. He did some recovery on the following day with a 3-under 68 but it wasn't sufficient enough to get across the cut line.

This is McNealy's second missed cut in the last three events. Unlike last year where he had few top-10 finishes, he hasn't made a top-10 finish in any event since Sony Open in January.

3) Davis Riley

Riley opened with a nice 4-under 67 on Thursday but a 1-over 71 on Day 2 at TPC Craig Ranch pushed him to the 3-under which meant he had to take the early flight to his home.

Riley triumphed at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans but he has failed to make a cut in both the events he has played since then.

4) Min Woo Lee

Lee started well with 2-under 69 but a disappointing 4-over 75 on Friday ended his hopes of making the cut at TPC Craig Ranch.

The 24-year-old Aussie hasn't been in the best of form in recent times as this was his third consecutive missed cut.

5) Jason Dufner

Jason Dufner aggregated at 3-over after the score of 71 and 74 on the first two days of the event. The 2013 PGA Championship winner has missed the cut in the last four starts.

Players who just made it to the weekend at AT&T Byron Nelson

Defending champion K.H. Lee escaped from missing the cut at AT&T Byron Nelson - Round Two

While many players had to take an early flight back home from the TPC Craig Ranch, there were many who nearly escaped from missing the cutline at 4-under.

Here are the names who were close to the cutline at AT&T Byron Nelson:

Cameron Champ: -4

Stewart Cink: -4

Brice Garnett: -4

Lucas Glover: -4

Fabian Gomez: -4

Brent Grant: -4

Jim Herman: -4

Stephan Jaeger: -4

Satoshi Kodaira: -4

Martin Laird: -4

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: -4

David Micheluzzi: -4

Andrew Novak: -4

Robert Streb: -4

Davis Thompson: -4

Vince Whaley: -4

Aaron Wise: -4

