5 big names who missed the BMW Championship berth after the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 ft. Jordan Spieth

The recently concluded 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship served as the deciding event for the field of the Playoffs' second tournament. The 2025 BMW Championship next week will see a number of big-time golfers absent.

Following the conclusion of this week's tournament, the top 50 players on the FedEx Cup Rankings qualify to play the BMW Championship. The stress of progressing through the Playoffs got to world-class golfers like Jordan Spieth.

Here's a look at five golfers who missed the opportunity to play the 2025 BMW Championship:

#1. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth, FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship was difficult for Jordan Spieth. Having begun with a 1 under par 69 rounds, he did not break par in the next two rounds.

A final round score of 2 under par 68 put him tied for 38th place on the leaderboard with a total 3 under par score. The finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship led him to drop six spots down the FedEx Cup Rankings and lose out on the BMW Championship by four positions.

#2. Aldrich Potgieter

Aldrich Potgieter, St. Jude Championship (Image via Imagn)

Aldrich Potgieter will be missing out on next week's tournament in Maryland. The rising PGA Tour star struggled to deal with the tricky conditions in Memphis as he did not card in a round under par from Thursday through Saturday.

Determined to make it through to the BMW Championship, he fired up a 3-under-par 67 round. However, it was not enough. Potgieter tied for 59th place at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and dropped 9 spots in the rankings.

He will miss out on the next Playoff event by two spots.

#3. Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp, Wyndham Championship (Image via Imagn)

Jake Knapp is one of the PGA Tour's recent sensations. The youngster opened up the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship with a 2-over-par 72 round. Having gotten off to a tricky start, he posted two rounds of even par 70 before falling off with a final round score of 3 over par 73.

He tied for 62nd place at the tournament and dropped down 8 spots in the FedEx Cup Rankings. Knapp missed out on the BMW Championship by five spots.

#4. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark, 3M Open (Image via Imagn)

Wyndham Clark is another golfer who began the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship inside the top 50. However, his finish at the tournament saw him drop 7 spots down the leaderboard and miss out on the BMW Championship by six spots.

The pressure of maintaining his position got to him during the final round in Memphis. Clark posted a 5-over-par 75 round to drop 26 spots down the leaderboard and tie for 56th place in the tournament.

#5. Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee, The 153rd Open (Image via Imagn)

Min Woo Lee was one of the few golfers who did not break par this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His lowest score of the week was even par 70 on Sunday, while his highest was 6 over par 76 on Thursday.

Having ended the week in last place, 68th, with Daniel Berger, he dropped down the FedEx Cup Rankings by 7 spots and missed out on qualifying for the next Playoffs stage by 7 spots.

